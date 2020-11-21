Fortuna vs Lozada weigh-in results – PBC boxing live on FS1

Former world champion Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) squares off against Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight matchup. The pair battles it out in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on FS1 from Los Angeles on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Javier Fortuna weighed-in at 135 lbs. Antonio Lozada was 134.2 lbs.

Fernando Molina ((2-0, 2 KOs)) came in at 137.8 lbs, for his six-round co-feature bout against Jose Zaragoza (5-2-1, 2 KOs), who showed 138.2 lbs. The full Fortuna vs Lozada fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Fortuna vs Lozada live on FS1. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, November 22 at 11 am AEDT.

Fortuna vs Lozada card

Javier Fortuna (135 lbs) vs. Antonio Lozada (134.2 lbs) – lightweight, 10 rounds

Fernando Molina (137.8 lbs) vs. Jose Zaragoza (138.2 lbs) – lightweight, 6 rounds

Austin Dulay (137.8 lbs) vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (136.6 lbs) – lightweight, 10 rounds

Shon Mondragon (125.4 lbs) vs. Luis Valdes (123.4 lbs) – featherweight, 6 rounds

Oscar Perez (143 lbs) vs. Christian Marron (151.2 lbs) – welterweight, 4 rounds