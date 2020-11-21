Search
Boxing

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell gets new date – interim WBC lightweight title fight re-booked for Jan 2, 2021

Parviz Iskenderov
The interim WBC lightweight title bout between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell has been rescheduled. A new date is set for Saturday, January 2, 2021.

garcia and Campbell were initially set to square off at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on December 5. The bout fell off when the latter tested positive for COVID-19, and was forced to withdraw.

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KO’s) last fought in February. Battling it out at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA he stopped Francisco Fonseca as early as in the first round of the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup. With the win he secured his 17th win by knockout, as well as retained WBC ‘Silver’ lightweight belt.

Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) was last in action in August 2019 at The O2 Arena in London. Going up against then WBA, WBO, The Ring lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

The winner is expected to challenge the reigning WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) at the future event.

The venue, as well as Garcia vs Campbell undercard, is expected to be announced in the coming week. The event will stream live on DAZN.

