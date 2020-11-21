UFC 255 weigh-in results – 2 title fights official, 1 fighter heavy

UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her 125-pound belt against Jennifer Maia.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. Figueiredo weighed-in at 125. Alex Perez was 124.5. Shevchenko and Maia, both tipped the scales at 124.5.

Mike Perry missed welterweight limit, showing 175.5, for his bout against Tim Means, who was 171. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

Get the full UFC 255 fight card and weigh-in results below.

The event start in the US and Australia can be found here.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)

Shogun Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Early Preliminary Card

Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Missed weight. Forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent and the fight proceeds at catchweight as scheduled.