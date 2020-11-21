UFC 255 start time US, Australia, Figueiredo vs Perez, Shevchenko vs Maia, main event, card

UFC 255 takes place at UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts.
In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1-0) defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez (24-5-0). The champion claimed the belt in July, when he submitted Joseph Benavidez in the first round of their rematch. Riding the three-win streak, the challenger last fought in June, when he stopped Jussier Formiga also in the first round.
In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (19-3-0) defends her 125-pound belt against former Invicta FC flyweight champion and ranked No.3 UFC flyweight contender Jennifer Maia (18-6-1). The champion is making her fourth defense, coming off the third-round stoppage win against Katlyn Chookagian. The challenger won her previous bout by submission against Joanne Calderwood.
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez start time in the United States
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 255 pay-per-view card live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, starting at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.
How to watch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez live in Australia, PPV cost
The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez live on Main Ecent and Fetch. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $54.95 AUD.
The preliminary card is available on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 12 pm AEDT, following the early prelims at 10:30 am AEDT.
UFC 255 Australia time
UFC 255 main card date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm AEDT (Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time). The preliminary card is set for 12 pm AEDT. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, starting at 10:30 am AEDT.
UFC 255 Brisbane time (AEST)
UFC 255 main card start time in Brisbane, QLD is set for Sunday, November 22 at 1 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early prelims kicking off at 9:30 am AEST.
UFC 255 Adelaide time (ACDT)
The start time of UFC 255 in Adelaide, South Australia is set for Sunday, November 22 at 1:30 pm ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early prelims at 10 am ACDT.
UFC 255 Darwin time (ACST)
UFC 255 main card start time in Darwin, NT is set for Sunday, November 22 at 12:30 pm ACST. The preliminary card begins at 10:30 am ACST. MMA actions begins with the early preliminary bouts at 9 am ACST.
UFC 255 Perth time (AWST)
UFC 255 main card start time in Perth, Western Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 11 am AWST. The undercard is set for 9 am AWST. The fight action kicks off at 7:30 am AWST.
UFC 255 Christmas Island time (CXT)
UFC 255 main card on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 10 am CXT. The preliminary card is set for at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims at 6:30 am CXT.
UFC 255 card
UFC 255 fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The five-fight main card follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with a trio of early preliminary bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez – Figueiredo flyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight title
- Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig
Preliminary Card
- Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
- Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
- Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby
Early Preliminary Card
- Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
- Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov