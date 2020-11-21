UFC 255 start time US, Australia, Figueiredo vs Perez, Shevchenko vs Maia, main event, card

Search
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez

UFC 255 takes place at UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1-0) defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez (24-5-0). The champion claimed the belt in July, when he submitted Joseph Benavidez in the first round of their rematch. Riding the three-win streak, the challenger last fought in June, when he stopped Jussier Formiga also in the first round.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (19-3-0) defends her 125-pound belt against former Invicta FC flyweight champion and ranked No.3 UFC flyweight contender Jennifer Maia (18-6-1). The champion is making her fourth defense, coming off the third-round stoppage win against Katlyn Chookagian. The challenger won her previous bout by submission against Joanne Calderwood.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 255 pay-per-view card live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, starting at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez live in Australia, PPV cost

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez live on Main Ecent and Fetch. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $54.95 AUD.

The preliminary card is available on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 12 pm AEDT, following the early prelims at 10:30 am AEDT.

UFC 255 Australia time

UFC 255 main card date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm AEDT (Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time). The preliminary card is set for 12 pm AEDT. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, starting at 10:30 am AEDT.

UFC 255 Brisbane time (AEST)

UFC 255 main card start time in Brisbane, QLD is set for Sunday, November 22 at 1 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early prelims kicking off at 9:30 am AEST.

UFC 255 Adelaide time (ACDT)

The start time of UFC 255 in Adelaide, South Australia is set for Sunday, November 22 at 1:30 pm ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early prelims at 10 am ACDT.

UFC 255 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 255 main card start time in Darwin, NT is set for Sunday, November 22 at 12:30 pm ACST. The preliminary card begins at 10:30 am ACST. MMA actions begins with the early preliminary bouts at 9 am ACST.

UFC 255 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 255 main card start time in Perth, Western Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 11 am AWST. The undercard is set for 9 am AWST. The fight action kicks off at 7:30 am AWST.

UFC 255 Christmas Island time (CXT)

UFC 255 main card on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 10 am CXT. The preliminary card is set for at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims at 6:30 am CXT.

UFC 255 card

UFC 255 fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The five-fight main card follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with a trio of early preliminary bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez – Figueiredo flyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight title
  • Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
  • Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early Preliminary Card

  • Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
  • Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov
