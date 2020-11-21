Search
MMA

Video: Kickboxer Alex Pereira scores third win in MMA with a scary knockout of Thomas Powell

Parviz Iskenderov
Alex Pereira vs Thomas Powell
Alex Pereira KO's Thomas Powell in the first round with left hook | Pic: UFC Fight Pass Twitter

Brazilian kickboxer Alex Pereira secured his third win in MMA earlier today (Nov. 21 AEDT). Battling it out at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas he faced Thomas Powell in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 95.

Advertisements

Pereira, who holds undisputed middleweight and interim light heavyweight titles in GLORY Kickboxing, claimed the win via a short yet heavy left hook, which followed right kick to the head. He dropped dropped his opponent to the canvas flat at 4 minutes and 4 seconds into the opening round.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted on Twitter, that it was a “very scary aftermath”. Powell “was out cold for approximately 5 minutes. Didn’t move. One of the scariest byproducts of a KO in recent memory,” he wrote.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

In kickboxing Alex Pereira is riding the eight-win streak. Most recently he scored a pair of knockouts also with left hook.

In MMA circuits his name mostly emerges due to two victories over the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In their most recent bout in March 2017 he KO’d “The Last Stylebender” in Round 3 also with left hook. in April 2016 he scored a unanimous decision.

With the win over Thomas Powell, Alex Pereira updated his MMA record to 3-1, scoring the third win a row.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

Kickboxing
The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...
Read more

Badr vs Benny fight on Nov 7 cancelled – kickboxing star tests positive for coronavirus

Kickboxing
A long-awaited matchup between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi suffers a major blow. The fight has once again been cancelled, all due to crisis...
Read more

How to watch Badr vs Benny live revealed – international PPV platform lists GLORY Kickboxing 76 in the schedule

Kickboxing
K-1 legend Badr Hari goes up against fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The three-round matchup headlines GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Video: Kickboxer Alex Pereira scores third win in MMA with a scary knockout of Thomas Powell

Brazilian kickboxer Alex Pereira secured his third win in MMA earlier today (Nov. 21 AEDT). Battling it out at Hartman Arena in Park City,...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor signs bout agreement – rematch with Dustin Poirier official for UFC 257 PPV card

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Porieir has been made official. The date is set for January 23, 2021. The pair meets in...
Read more
UFC

Dana White expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to be back in UFC – His father wanted him to go 30-0

UFC President Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show earlier today, where he spoke about a potential return of lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell gets new date – interim WBC lightweight title fight re-booked for Jan 2, 2021

The interim WBC lightweight title bout between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell has been rescheduled. A new date is set for Saturday, January 2,...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith venue announced – Alamodome in San Antonio, TX to host return of Mexican superstar

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight...
Read more
Boxing

Souleymane Cissokho vs Kieron Conway joins Joshua vs Pulev undercard

Souleymane Cissoko will take on Kieron Conway in a ten round Super-Welterweight clash on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's Unified Heavyweight World Title defence...
Read more
Boxing

Fearghus Quinn vs Scott James added to Golden Contract card

Highly-rated Fearghus Quinn will take on Scott James on the huge Golden Contract card on Wednesday 2 December. The two men meet at Production Park...
Read more
Boxing

Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda headlines PBC boxing live on Showtime, Dec 12

Two of the top fighters in the 130-pound division will meet when unbeaten interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion Chris "Primetime" Colbert faces the hard-hitting...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097