Video: Kickboxer Alex Pereira scores third win in MMA with a scary knockout of Thomas Powell

Brazilian kickboxer Alex Pereira secured his third win in MMA earlier today (Nov. 21 AEDT). Battling it out at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas he faced Thomas Powell in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 95.

Pereira, who holds undisputed middleweight and interim light heavyweight titles in GLORY Kickboxing, claimed the win via a short yet heavy left hook, which followed right kick to the head. He dropped dropped his opponent to the canvas flat at 4 minutes and 4 seconds into the opening round.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted on Twitter, that it was a “very scary aftermath”. Powell “was out cold for approximately 5 minutes. Didn’t move. One of the scariest byproducts of a KO in recent memory,” he wrote.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

In kickboxing Alex Pereira is riding the eight-win streak. Most recently he scored a pair of knockouts also with left hook.

In MMA circuits his name mostly emerges due to two victories over the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In their most recent bout in March 2017 he KO’d “The Last Stylebender” in Round 3 also with left hook. in April 2016 he scored a unanimous decision.

With the win over Thomas Powell, Alex Pereira updated his MMA record to 3-1, scoring the third win a row.