Search
Boxing

Javier Fortuna TKO’s Antonio Lozada, Austin Dulay decisions Jose Luis Gallegos, Fernando Molina bests Jose Zaragoza

Newswire
Javier Fortuna dominates Antonio Lozada
Javier Fortuna dominates Antonio Lozada | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Former World Champion Javier Fortuna Dominates and Stops Antonio Lozada in Six Rounds in FS1 PBC Fight Night Main Event & on FOX Deportes Saturday Night from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles

Former world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) delivered a dominating performance in stopping Mexican contender Antonio Lozada (40-5-1, 34 KOs) in the sixth round of their lightweight clash Saturday night headlining FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles (full fight video highlights here).

Advertisements

True to his customary form the 30-year-old Fortuna from La Romana, Dominican Republic and now fighting out of Braintree, Massachusetts, came out attacking from the opening bell. He landed a blitz of powerful lefts and rights to the head of Lozada, culminating in a left to the head for a quick knockdown near the end of the opening frame.

Normally an aggressive pressure fighter, 31-year-old Lozada seemed overwhelmed by the hand speed of Fortuna, who boxed and slugged with equal dominance. Fortuna switched from all-out brawling to technically picking apart Lozada from rounds two through five, landing sharp counter punches and strong opening lefts and rights.

In round six, Fortuna caught Lozada with another haymaker and this time didn’t let him off the hook. After a sustained two-fisted assault on the dazed but still coherent Lozada, referee Gerard White waved off the bout at 2:34.

Fortuna sustained a small cut from an accidental headbutt above the right eye in round one, but it was not a factor. Fortuna threw 316 punches and landed 107 according to CompuBox. Lozada threw 292 and landed just 45.

Lightweight Contender Austin Dulay Impresses with Unanimous Decision Over Jose Luis Gallegos

A 10-round lightweight showdown saw 135-pound contender Austin Dulay (14-2, 10 KOs) earn a wide unanimous decision over Jose Luis Gallegos (19-10, 14 KOs).

Representing his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, the southpaw Dulay used his superior skills, speed and work rate to control most of the action, but the capable Gallegos never made it easy.

Making excellent use of strong straight left hands and uppercuts, 25-year-old Dulay was able to stifle the pressuring style of Gallegos and outwork him in the exchanges. Gallegos was never able to solve Dulay’s quick pot shots from the outside.

As is customary when an orthodox fighter faces a southpaw the fight featured several unintentional headbutts exchanged during the rugged 10 rounds. The one-sided scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 for Dulay.

Unbeaten Prospect Fernando Molina Cruises to Decision Victory Over Jose Zaragoza

In a six-round lightweight fight, 18-year-old unbeaten prospect Fernando Molina (3-0, 2 KOs) made an impressive U.S. debut by taking a unanimous decision over Jose Zaragoza (5-3-1, 2 KOs).

A decorated amateur, Molina showed good punching power by dropping Zaragoza with a perfectly timed right uppercut in round two and then cruised the rest of the way for the comfortable points win. The 32-year-old Zaragoza came to win and had his occasional moments, but didn’t have the tools to match the speed and ring savvy of Molina.

Through the six rounds, Molina threw 370 punches and landed 107. Zaragoza threw 377 and landed 61. All three judges scored it 60-53.

Oscar Perez KO’s Christian Marron

Houston’s Oscar Perez (2-0, 1 KO) scored a first round knockout over Porterville, California’s Christian Marron (0-1) 1:24 into their welterweight clash.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Javier Fortuna stops Antonio Lozada in Round 6 – full fight video highlights

Boxing
Former world champion Javier Fortuna faced Antonio Lozada at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The...
Read more

Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada results, full card

Boxing
Former world champion Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) square off on Saturday, November 21, battling it out live...
Read more

Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda headlines PBC boxing live on Showtime, Dec 12

Boxing
Two of the top fighters in the 130-pound division will meet when unbeaten interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion Chris "Primetime" Colbert faces the hard-hitting...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia full fight video highlights

Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia squared off in the co-main event of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 video: Fighter gets dislocated shoulder – trainer pops it back in

Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval squared off on the top of preliminary card at UFC 255. The scheduled flyweight three-rounder ended on the last...
Read more
Boxing

Javier Fortuna stops Antonio Lozada in Round 6 – full fight video highlights

Former world champion Javier Fortuna faced Antonio Lozada at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC 255 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez post-fight press conference follows the pay-per-view fight card, produced at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on November 22...
Read more
UFC

Video: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez in UFC 255 main event to retain flyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo faced Alex Perez in defense of his flyweight title on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The pair battled it...
Read more
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia full fight video highlights

Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia squared off in the co-main event of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on...
Read more
Boxing

Javier Fortuna TKO’s Antonio Lozada, Austin Dulay decisions Jose Luis Gallegos, Fernando Molina bests Jose Zaragoza

Former world champion Javier "El Abejon" Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) delivered a dominating performance in stopping Mexican contender Antonio Lozada (40-5-1, 34 KOs) in...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 video: Fighter gets dislocated shoulder – trainer pops it back in

Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval squared off on the top of preliminary card at UFC 255. The scheduled flyweight three-rounder ended on the last...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097