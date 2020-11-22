Javier Fortuna stops Antonio Lozada in Round 6 – full fight video highlights

Former world champion Javier Fortuna faced Antonio Lozada at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The lightweight battle headlined the PBC boxing fight card live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

The scheduled for ten round bout didn’t go the full distance. Early in the fight Fortuna sent Lozada to the canvas with big left, scoring a knockdown. In the third round Dominican southpaw landed left uppercut to the body and continued domination, dropping his opponent with, what seemed to be, another body shot, but it was ruled a slip.

In Round 4 former world champion was again going to the body, mixing it with hooks to the head. It was all over on the last minute of Round 6, when Fortuna was once again unloading a barrage of strikes, which forced the referee to call it a day at 2 minutes and 34 seconds.

You can watch Fortuna vs Lozada fight video highlights below.

TKO VICTORY! ?@AbejonFortuna (36-2-1) wasn't messing around tonight vs Antonio Lozada pic.twitter.com/6k6i6LyEOt — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 22, 2020

.@AbejonFortuna wastes no time in our main event, sending Lozada to the canvas in RD1. #FortunaLozada #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/7AAiujcOti — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 22, 2020

This was NOT RULED a knockdown in Round 3… RT if you agree with that pic.twitter.com/PkroQCxcRh — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 22, 2020

.@AbejonFortuna starts to focus on the body of the taller Lozada in RD4. Fortuna has already scored a knockdown in the opening round of this bout, now he's banking that these bodyshots will pay off in the later rounds. #FortunaLozada #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/e6JBu3nltA — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 22, 2020

.@AbejonFortuna finishes Lozada after bombarding Lozada with punches for 30 straight seconds ??. #FortunaLozada #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/QUizVISjtR — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 22, 2020

With the win Javier Fortuna updates his record to 36-2-1, 25 KOs. He makes a successful return to action after a year of layoff. In his previous bout in November 2019 he stopped Jesus Cuellar in Round 2.

Antonio Lozada sufferers the third defeat in a row. He drops to 40-5-1, 34 KOs.

The full Fortuna vs Lozada results can be found here.