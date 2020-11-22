Search
Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada results, full card, start time, how to watch – PBC boxing live on FS1 and FOX Deportes

Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada
Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada weigh-in faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Former world champion Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) square off on Saturday, November 21, battling it out live on FS1 and on FOX Deportes. The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout headlines PBC Fight Night card taking place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The co-feature bout is a six-round contest at lightweight between Fernando Molina (2-0, 2 KOs) and Jose Zaragoza (5-2-1, 2 KOs). The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Fortuna vs Lozada time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada live on FS1 and on FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, November 22 at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Fortuna vs Lozada results below.

Fortuna vs Lozada results

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, 10 rounds, lightweight

Fernando Molina vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Austin Dulay vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, 10 rounds, lightweight

Shon Mondragon vs. Luis Valdes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Oscar Perez vs. Christian Marron, 4 rounds, welterweight

BoxingResults

