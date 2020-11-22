Video: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez in UFC 255 main event to retain flyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo faced Alex Perez in defense of his flyweight title on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended early. Perez did land a kick and threw a couple of punches, yet Figueiredo practically stalked him around the cage to get a hold and ultimately submit via guillotine choke at 1 minute and 57 seconds into the very first round and that was it.

You can watch Figueiredo vs Perez fight video highlights below. From result to handshake.

THAT SQUEEZE ? ? @Daico_Deiveson gets the submission in under two minutes to retain the belt! #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/hM7MzBUcgx — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 22, 2020

With the win Deiveson Figueiredo updates his record to 20-1 and secures the fifth win in a row. He makes the first successful defense of his belt, after winning a vacant title via first-round rear-naked choke submission of Joseph Benavidez in their rematch this past July.

Alex Perez drops to 24-6. The defeat snaps his three-win streak, including victorious over Jussier Formiga, Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa.

The full fight results from UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez can be found here.