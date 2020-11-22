Search
UFC

UFC 255 results – Figueiredo vs Perez, Shevchenko vs Maia, full card

Newswire
Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia
Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia weigh-in faceoff | Pic: via UFC YouTube

UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her 125-pound belt against Jennifer Maia. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

MMA fans can watch UFC 255 live on PPV. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary lineup kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. UFC 255 Australia time is set for Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm AEDT for the main card, following the undercard beginning at 10:30 am AEDT (start time in all Australian states and territories can be found here).

Stay tuned with UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez results below.

UFC 255 results

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez – Figueiredo’s flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight title

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early Preliminary Card

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC 255 weigh-in results – 2 title fights official, 1 fighter heavy

UFC
UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). In the main...
Read more

UFC 255 start time US, Australia, Figueiredo vs Perez, Shevchenko vs Maia, main event, card

UFC
UFC 255 takes place at UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The pay-per-view fight...
Read more

UFC 255 Embedded 4: My goal is to be good everywhere, I don’t want to be just one-sided

UFC
The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Video: Kickboxer Alex Pereira scores third win in MMA with a scary knockout of Thomas Powell

Brazilian kickboxer Alex Pereira secured his third win in MMA earlier today (Nov. 21 AEDT). Battling it out at Hartman Arena in Park City,...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor signs bout agreement – rematch with Dustin Poirier official for UFC 257 PPV card

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Porieir has been made official. The date is set for January 23, 2021. The pair meets in...
Read more
UFC

Dana White expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to be back in UFC – His father wanted him to go 30-0

UFC President Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show earlier today, where he spoke about a potential return of lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC 255 results – Figueiredo vs Perez, Shevchenko vs Maia, full card

UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada results, full card, start time, how to watch – PBC boxing live on FS1 and FOX Deportes

Former world champion Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) square off on Saturday, November 21, battling it out live...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella results, full fight card, start time, how to watch

Conor Benn (16-0-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella (22-1-1, 10 KOs) live on Sky Sports and DAZN on...
Read more
Boxing

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell gets new date – interim WBC lightweight title fight re-booked for Jan 2, 2021

The interim WBC lightweight title bout between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell has been rescheduled. A new date is set for Saturday, January 2,...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith venue announced – Alamodome in San Antonio, TX to host return of Mexican superstar

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097