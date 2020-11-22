UFC 255 results – Figueiredo vs Perez, Shevchenko vs Maia, full card

UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez.
In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her 125-pound belt against Jennifer Maia. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.
MMA fans can watch UFC 255 live on PPV. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary lineup kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. UFC 255 Australia time is set for Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm AEDT for the main card, following the undercard beginning at 10:30 am AEDT (start time in all Australian states and territories can be found here).
Stay tuned with UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez results below.
UFC 255 results
Main Card
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez – Figueiredo’s flyweight title
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight title
Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig
Preliminary Card
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby
Early Preliminary Card
Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov