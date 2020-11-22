UFC 255 results – Figueiredo vs Perez, Shevchenko vs Maia, full card

UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her 125-pound belt against Jennifer Maia. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

MMA fans can watch UFC 255 live on PPV. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary lineup kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. UFC 255 Australia time is set for Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm AEDT for the main card, following the undercard beginning at 10:30 am AEDT (start time in all Australian states and territories can be found here).

Stay tuned with UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez results below.

UFC 255 results

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez – Figueiredo’s flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight title

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early Preliminary Card

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov