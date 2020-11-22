Video: Antonina Shevchenko dominates Ariane Lipski at UFC 255

Antonina Shevchenko secured the win over Ariane Lipski at UFC 255. The pair met in the scheduled for three rounds women’s flyweight bout, that didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

The sister of the reigning 125-pound champion pinned her opponent to the canvas, delivering strikes to the body and head. The referee saw enough and called it a day at 4 minutes and 33 seconds into Round 2.

You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Antonina Shevchenko updates her record to 9-2. She also rebounds from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in her previous bout in May against Katlyn Chookagian.

Ariane Lipski drops to 13-6. The defeat snaps her two-win streak.

The full fight results from UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez can be found here.