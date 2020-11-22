UFC 255 video: Fighter gets dislocated shoulder – trainer pops it back in

Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval squared off on the top of preliminary card at UFC 255. The scheduled flyweight three-rounder ended on the last second of the opening round.

Advertisements

Moreno put on domination, delivering hammer fists, while holding Royval on the ground. As soon as the referee broke it off, the latter appeared in the agony of pain (see below).

Royval’s shoulder reportedly came out of the socket. Good news is that coach Marc Montoya put it back in (see below).

With the win Brandon Moreno updates his record to 18-1-1 and secures his third win in a row. To date, it is also his third victory in the UFC out of four bout in total.

Brandon Royval drops to 12-5. The defeat snaps his four-win streak, including a pair of wins inside the Octagon.

The complete results from UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez can be found here.