Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia full fight video highlights

Newswire
Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia
Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia | Pic: via UFCEspanol Twitter

Valentina Shevchenko defeats Jennifer Maia to retain flyweight title in UFC 255 co-main event

Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia squared off in the co-main event of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia), The contest featured the defending flyweight champion up against challenger in the scheduled for five rounds women’s MMA matchup.

The pair went a full distance. Shevchenko was mostly in control, perhaps, except of Round 2, when Maia was in a dominant position on top. In the end all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of champion.

You can watch Shevchenko vs Maia full fight video highlights below. From result to handshake.

With the win Valentina Shevchenko retains her title, making the fourth successful defense. She also updates her record to 20-3 and secures the sixth win in a row.

Earlier in her career “Bullet” defeated Katlyn Chookagian, Liz Carmouche, Jessica Eye to retain the belt. She won then vacant title by unanimous decision against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018.

Jennifer Maia drops to 18-7-1. In her previous bout she submitted Joanne Calderwood.

In the headliner of UFC 255 Deiveson Figueiredo makes the first defense of his flyweight title against Alex Perez. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

