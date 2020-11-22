Deiveson Figueiredo makes the first defense of his flyweight title against Alex Perez in the headliner of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view later today (get results here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video of his previous outing, when he submitted Joseph Benavidez in the first round of their rematch, and claimed the belt. You can watch it up top.
UFC 255 free fight video: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joseph Benavidez to become flyweight champion
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez
