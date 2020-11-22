Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the fourth defense of her title later today, when she faces Jennifer Maia in the co-headliner of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view (get results here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “Bullet” in previous bout in February, when she defeated Katlyn Chookagian by TKO in Round 3. You can watch it up top.
UFC full fight video: Valentina Shevchenko retains flyweight title via third-round stoppage of Katlyn Chookagian
