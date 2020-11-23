Born to Fight 8 in Auckland – Full card set for Nov 28 with two WKN titles at stake

Born to Fight 8 takes place at YMCA Auckland in Auckland, New Zealand this coming Saturday, November 28. The event features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts with two WKN titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event Dhcamad Armstrong of New Zealand faces off Lapa Halangahu of Tonga. The pair meets in a five-round bout with World Kickboxing Network Super Cruiserweight title on the line.
In the co-main event Rasy Soth of New Zealand takes on Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn of Thailand. The five-round contest is for WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai belt.
The complete Born to Fight 8 lineup can be found below.
The main card start time is set for 6:30 pm NZDT, following the undercard kicking off at 4 pm NZDT.
Promoted by Vahid Unesi, Born to Fight 8 follows a historic World Cup held in Auckland, New Zealand in November 2019.
Born to Fight 8 card
Main Card
Dhcamad Armstrong (New Zealand) vs. Lapa Halangahu (Tonga), 5×3 mn rounds – for WKN World Super Cruiserweight Kickboxing Title
Rasy Soth (New Zealand) vs. Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn (Thailand), 5×3 mn rounds – for WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai Title
Hakaria Wilson vs. Ferg Jenkins, 5×3 mn rounds, MMA
Amanda Price vs. Danielle Halliday, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Epe Kaihau vs. Joey Terei, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Hayellom Tesfay vs. Connor Rei, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Kyle Murtagh vs. OIlie Schmid, 5×3 mn rounds, MMA
Eli Taito vs. Michael Tauri, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Robert Dean vs. Aaron Taripo, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Dave Carlile vs. Hooch Mun, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Isaac Kingsford vs. Tokomaru Taylor, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Sop Tieng vs. JonnyJensen, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Preliminary Card
Malachi Fa’apoi vs. Lima Kahegan, 3×3 mn rounds, MMA
Wanda Gamba vs. Taalili Wilson, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Ollie Burnett vs. Max Tipelu, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Ethan Carlile vs. Jakub Boguslawski, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Shaheer vs. James Tomasi, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Eva Choy vs. Kavita Jadarum, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Jed Carlile vs. Anthony Vitale, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing
Raheem Sayid vs. Julian Jensen, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing