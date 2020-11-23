Born to Fight 8 in Auckland – Full card set for Nov 28 with two WKN titles at stake

Born to Fight 8 takes place at YMCA Auckland in Auckland, New Zealand this coming Saturday, November 28. The event features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts with two WKN titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Dhcamad Armstrong of New Zealand faces off Lapa Halangahu of Tonga. The pair meets in a five-round bout with World Kickboxing Network Super Cruiserweight title on the line.

In the co-main event Rasy Soth of New Zealand takes on Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn of Thailand. The five-round contest is for WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai belt.

The complete Born to Fight 8 lineup can be found below.

The main card start time is set for 6:30 pm NZDT, following the undercard kicking off at 4 pm NZDT.

Promoted by Vahid Unesi, Born to Fight 8 follows a historic World Cup held in Auckland, New Zealand in November 2019.

Born to Fight 8 card

Main Card

Dhcamad Armstrong (New Zealand) vs. Lapa Halangahu (Tonga), 5×3 mn rounds – for WKN World Super Cruiserweight Kickboxing Title

Rasy Soth (New Zealand) vs. Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn (Thailand), 5×3 mn rounds – for WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai Title

Hakaria Wilson vs. Ferg Jenkins, 5×3 mn rounds, MMA

Amanda Price vs. Danielle Halliday, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Epe Kaihau vs. Joey Terei, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Hayellom Tesfay vs. Connor Rei, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Kyle Murtagh vs. OIlie Schmid, 5×3 mn rounds, MMA

Eli Taito vs. Michael Tauri, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Robert Dean vs. Aaron Taripo, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Dave Carlile vs. Hooch Mun, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Isaac Kingsford vs. Tokomaru Taylor, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Sop Tieng vs. JonnyJensen, 5×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Preliminary Card

Malachi Fa’apoi vs. Lima Kahegan, 3×3 mn rounds, MMA

Wanda Gamba vs. Taalili Wilson, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Ollie Burnett vs. Max Tipelu, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Ethan Carlile vs. Jakub Boguslawski, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Shaheer vs. James Tomasi, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Eva Choy vs. Kavita Jadarum, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Jed Carlile vs. Anthony Vitale, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing

Raheem Sayid vs. Julian Jensen, 3×2 mn rounds, kickboxing