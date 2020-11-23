UFC Vegas 15 fight card – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). In the main event No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes faces off the division’s No.4-ranked Derrick Lewis in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

Curtis Blaydes (14-2, 1 NC) is riding the four-win streak. In his previous bout in June he scored a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov. Before that he earned a pair of second-round TKOs of former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov, and a three-round decision against Justin Willis.

Derrick Lewis (24-7, 1 NC) won three bouts in a row. In his previous outing in August he stopped Aleksei Oleinik in Round 2. Prior that he earned a unanimous decision against Ilir Latifi and took a split decision over Blagoy Ivanov.

Among the scheduled bouts across the card – former 205-pound title challenger Anthony Smith takes on Devin Clark at light heavyweight. Gina Mazany faces Rachael Ostovich at women’s flyweight. Miguel Baeza and Takashi Sato do battle at welterweight.

Among the recent changes on the upcoming card – the scheduled lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Rafael Fiziev has been moved to UFC 256 on December 12. Moicano tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the bout can no longer be featured on November 28.

As well, Kai Kamaka replaced Sean Woodson in a 155-pound bout against Jonathan Pearce. Woodson reportedly withdrew due to an unknown reason.

The current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs Lewis lineup can be found below. The finalized order of the bouts is expected to be set shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Su Mudaerji vs. Malcolm Gordon

Luke Sanders vs. Joseph Nathan Maness

Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo

Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka III