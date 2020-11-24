Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

The next edition of “Thai Fight” is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng – a district in the northwestern part of Rayong Province, eastern Thailand. The fight card comprises nine bouts in total, featuring a pair of Muay Thai contests and seven matchups in Kard Chuek, where instead of the boxing gloves the rope is used around hand and forearm.

Battling it out in the main event, Saenchai is making his second appearance inside the squared circle across three weeks. The 40-year-old Muay Thai star last fought on November 7 in Korat, where he secured his 57th win in a row.

Going through the ropes this coming Saturday, Saenchai meets Gabriel dos Santos of Brazil. The pair squares off in a three-round Muay Thai bout at 68 kg-catchweight.

Muay Thai fans can watch Thai Fight Pluak Daeng live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm local time (GMT+7). The complete lineup can be found below.

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng card

Saenchai P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym (Thailand) vs. Gabriel dos Santos (Brazil), 68 kg, Muay Thai

P.T .T V.Rujirawong (Thailand) vs. Brian Allevato (Argentina), 69 kg, Kard Chuek

Iquezang Kor.Rungthanakeat (Thailand) vs. Parmit Grover (Holland), 70 kg, Kard Chuek

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong (Thailand) vs. Thiago Teixeira (Brazil), 78 kg, Kard Chuek

Kongklai Annymuaythai (Thailand) vs. Ratchasing Rongreankeela-Korat (Thailand), 64 kg, Kard Chuek

Saiyok Pumphanmuang (Thailand) vs. Fabio Reis (Portugal), 72 kg, Kard Chuek

Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand) vs. Mariana Bernardes (Brazil), 51 kg, Muay Thai

Saensatharn P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym (Thailand) vs. Ruslan Ataev (Russia), 73 kg, Kard Chuek

Gumpun Sor.Tawanrung (Thailand) vs. Nabil Igli (Morocco), 66 kg, Kard Chuek