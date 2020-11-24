Search
Boxing

James Tennyson vs Josh O’Reilly – WBA lightweight title eliminator added to Saunders vs Murray undercard

Newswire
James Tennyson vs Josh O'Reilly
James Tennyson vs Josh O'Reilly

James Tennyson will face Josh O’Reilly in an Eliminator for the WBA Lightweight World Title on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO Super-Middleweight World Title defence against Martin Murray at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday December 4, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Advertisements

Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs) continued his destructive form last time out in August at Matchroom Fight Camp as he claimed the vacant British Lightweight Title with a powerful sixth round stoppage win over brave Welshman Gavin Gwynne.

O’Reilly (16-0, 6 KOs) is undefeated in 16 fights since turning professional in July 2014, and the 29-year-old Canadian holds the North American Boxing Association Lightweight Title and a top ten ranking with the WBA.

“I’ve been grafting away with Eddie for over three years now and it has been an incredible journey, and while I’ve collected British, Commonwealth & European Titles, I feel I’m only getting warmed up,” said Tennyson. “I want the full deck, so I am continuously prepared to go deep until I get the World Title.

“Josh O’Reilly is undefeated and a great test for me, he is ranked 8 with the WBA and is their North American Champion, I am number 10 and the WBA International Champion, so we both have a lot to gain and it is a great achievement for us both to get this far.

“While it is pretty amazing to be out twice this year in big fights given the current climate we are living in, I’m getting pretty fed up with hearing these American’s names being thrown about as the next big thing. I would take Gamboa out in a few rounds and after the O’Reilly eliminator, I want to be headlining bills!”

Parker clashes with Nunez for WBO International Title

Following a stunning 11th round knockout win in his last fight, Derby’s Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) will be looking to impress again as he takes on Spain’s Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) for the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title, aiming to keep hold of his Mandatory spot for Saunders’ World Title.

“I’m here and I’m ready to go again,” said Parker. “Everyone knows I’m in the game to win World Titles and fight on big shows. I’m ranked by the WBO as Billy Joe Saunders’ Mandatory, he knows who I am, and I’m coming for him. It is my dream to bring a World Title back to Derby and I’ve worked really hard with my team to get into a place where we’re not far from a shot at that.”

Tennyson vs. O’Reilly and Parker vs. Nunez land on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ (29-0, 14 KOs) WBO Super-Middleweight World Title defence against Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs), with more undercard additions to be announced shortly.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Boxing
Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...
Read more

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella results – full fight card

Boxing
Conor Benn (16-0-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella (22-1-1, 10 KOs) live on Sky Sports and DAZN on...
Read more

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith venue announced – Alamodome in San Antonio, TX to host return of Mexican superstar

Boxing
Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...
Read more
Muay Thai

Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

The next edition of "Thai Fight" is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng - a district in the northwestern...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 15 fight card – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). In the...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...
Read more
Boxing

James Tennyson vs Josh O’Reilly – WBA lightweight title eliminator added to Saunders vs Murray undercard

James Tennyson will face Josh O'Reilly in an Eliminator for the WBA Lightweight World Title on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders' WBO Super-Middleweight...
Read more
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones: Michael Buffer to announce, Israel Adesanya ring-side analyst, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa plus more to perform

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is back in the ring this coming Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 28 in Australia). Former undisputed...
Read more
Press Release

Two live ONE Championship events titled ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Collision Course’ set for December in Singapore

ONE Championship announced ONE: Big Bang on 4 December and ONE: Collision Course on 18 December. The two events will be broadcast live from...
Read more
Boxing

Knockout artist Lindolfo Delgado signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of undefeated super-lightweight sensation Lindolfo Delgado. Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097