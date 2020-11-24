Search
Boxing

Jazza Dickens feels ‘fantastic’ ahead of Golden Contract final fight with Ryan Walsh

Jazza Dickens
Jazza Dickens | MTK Global

'I'm in great shape physically and mentally'

Jazza Dickens feels the extra two months of training has allowed him to reach even bigger heights ahead of his Golden Contract final with Ryan Walsh.

Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) defends his WBO European featherweight title against Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 2 December, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The two men were originally due to meet in September, before a positive COVID-19 test for Dickens forced the bout to be delayed, but the Liverpool man has remained upbeat throughout and feels having more time to prepare has paid off.

Dickens said: “I’m very blessed and grateful that MTK Global, Sky Sports and ESPN+ rearranged the date so soon.

“It was a testing time but a great time for me in my personal relationship with god. The past two months have been fantastic as I’ve spent a lot of time with my coaches Georgie Vaughan and Derry Mathews.

“We’ve had another brilliant training camp, and I must thank all of my sparring partners for their help over the last few weeks.

“It’s nice to be active, and the continued training camps throughout the year have kept me in great shape both physically and mentally. I can’t wait for this fight.”

Elsewhere on the show, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the #GoldenContract light-heavyweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.

