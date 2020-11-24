Search
Boxing

Knockout artist Lindolfo Delgado signs with MTK Global

Newswire
Lindolfo Delgado
Lindolfo Delgado

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of undefeated super-lightweight sensation Lindolfo Delgado.

Advertisements

Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Rick Mirigian, as he looks to build on the fantastic start he has made to his professional career.

The 25-year-old has won all 11 of his fights by knockout, and also represented Mexico at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. He joins Vergil Ortiz, Joshua Franco, Hector Tanajara and Misael Rodriguez by teaming up with MTK Global and Mirigian, much to the delight of Delgado.

Delgado said: “I am happy to have signed with MTK Global as an advisor. I believe that we are about to do great things and I am sure that they will help me reach my maximum potential and my goals as well.

“It’s going to be even better since Rick Mirigian is going to take over my management and I think that with this team we are going to achieve my goals.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen added: “We’re delighted to again be working with Rick Mirigian to sign the highly-rated Lindolfo Delgado.

“He represented his country at the Olympics and has taken the paid ranks by storm, so it’s another big statement of intent for our expansion into the North American market.”

Mirigian said: “Delgado is a special fighter. He’s a 2016 Olympian who will rip through the 140 pound division in the near future.

“At 11-0 with 11 KO’s, he possesses the rare combination of skill, power, speed and movie star appeal. With MTK, RGBA and myself we will make sure he reaches his full potential inside and outside the ring.”

Further news on more additions between MTK Global and Rick Mirigian will be announced in the coming days.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Jazza Dickens feels ‘fantastic’ ahead of Golden Contract final fight with Ryan Walsh

Boxing
Jazza Dickens feels the extra two months of training has allowed him to reach even bigger heights ahead of his Golden Contract final with...
Read more

Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson – MTK Global to act as official boxing advisors

Boxing
MTK Global is proud to announce that it will serve as the official boxing advisors to Core Sports for the upcoming boxing match between...
Read more

Fearghus Quinn vs Scott James added to Golden Contract card

Boxing
Highly-rated Fearghus Quinn will take on Scott James on the huge Golden Contract card on Wednesday 2 December. The two men meet at Production Park...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

The next edition of "Thai Fight" is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng - a district in the northwestern...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 15 fight card – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). In the...
Read more
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia full fight video highlights

Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia squared off in the co-main event of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones: Michael Buffer to announce, Israel Adesanya ring-side analyst, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa plus more to perform

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is back in the ring this coming Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 28 in Australia). Former undisputed...
Read more
Press Release

Two live ONE Championship events titled ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Collision Course’ set for December in Singapore

ONE Championship announced ONE: Big Bang on 4 December and ONE: Collision Course on 18 December. The two events will be broadcast live from...
Read more
Boxing

Knockout artist Lindolfo Delgado signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of undefeated super-lightweight sensation Lindolfo Delgado. Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and...
Read more
Boxing

Jazza Dickens feels ‘fantastic’ ahead of Golden Contract final fight with Ryan Walsh

Jazza Dickens feels the extra two months of training has allowed him to reach even bigger heights ahead of his Golden Contract final with...
Read more
Boxing

Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson – MTK Global to act as official boxing advisors

MTK Global is proud to announce that it will serve as the official boxing advisors to Core Sports for the upcoming boxing match between...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097