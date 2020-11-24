Search
Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

Parviz Iskenderov
Rico Verhoeven
Rico Verhoeven throws straight right in his rematch with Badr Hari at COLLISION 2 | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal 3

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of January 2021. The contest, featuring the defending heavyweight champion up against No.1-ranked contender, headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on pay-per-view.

Their first fight goes back to March 2011, when Ben Saddik earned the win via second-round TKO (corner stoppage). In December 2017 Verhoeven took the revenge, stopping his opponent with punches in Round 5 (fight video here).

After that Rico Verhoeven (56-10, 17 KO) secured three more victories, which includes a pair of unanimous decisions against Mladen Brestovac and Guto Inocente, and most recently the third-round TKO over Badr Hari, who got injured in their second fight in December 2019 (more on this here). Facing off Ben Saddik for the third time, “The King of Kickboxing” will be making the tenth defense of his belt.

Ben Saddik (35-7, 28 KO) last fought in December 2018. Scoring three victories during one evening he took all GLORY Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament to become the division’s number one contender. In the final “Goliath” KO’d Benjamin Adegbuyi in the first round with left hook, following a unanimous decision over Guto Inocente and the third-round TKO of Junior Tafa.

The venue accommodating GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal 3 has not been announced. Given the current situation caused by coronavirus, the event is likely to take place at a studio location in Holland, following the scheduled for December 19 GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny.

Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off in the heavyweight title eliminator. The winner of the matchup is expected to face the victor of Verhoeven vs Benn Saddik at the future event.

The rest of the GLORY 77 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

