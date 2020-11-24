Two live ONE Championship events titled ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Collision Course’ set for December in Singapore

ONE Championship announced ONE: Big Bang on 4 December and ONE: Collision Course on 18 December. The two events will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Both events continue ONE Championship’s partnership with the Singapore government to pilot the return of live international sports productions, and will continue to offer 250 special in-person “Superfan” ticket packages priced at $188 SGD each, which come with premium socially distanced seating and exclusive ONE merchandise worth over $80 SGD (total value at more than $268 SGD). Patrons are required to undergo the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on event day and produce a valid negative ART certificate to qualify for admission. This exclusive limited offering can be purchased now until tickets sell out at Ticketmaster.sg.

Full cards for the two live events feature the following bouts:

ONE: Big Bang

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship

(C) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun

Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

(3) Koyomi Matsushima vs. (5) Garry Tonon

Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG

Kickboxing

Marat Grigorian vs. Ivan Kondratev

Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

(3) Kairat Akhmetov vs. (2) Danny Kingad

Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Amir Aliakbari vs. Islam Abbasov

Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Ritu Phogat vs. Jomary Torres

Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG

ONE: Collision Course

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship

(C) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. (2) Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Marat Gafurov vs. Lowen Tynanes

Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Yusup Saadulaev vs. Troy Worthen

Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Amir Khan vs. Dae Sung Park

Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Chan Rothana vs. Xie Wei

Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Edson Marques

Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG