Two live ONE Championship events titled ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Collision Course’ set for December in Singapore

ONE Championship announced ONE: Big Bang on 4 December and ONE: Collision Course on 18 December. The two events will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Both events continue ONE Championship’s partnership with the Singapore government to pilot the return of live international sports productions, and will continue to offer 250 special in-person “Superfan” ticket packages priced at $188 SGD each, which come with premium socially distanced seating and exclusive ONE merchandise worth over $80 SGD (total value at more than $268 SGD). Patrons are required to undergo the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on event day and produce a valid negative ART certificate to qualify for admission. This exclusive limited offering can be purchased now until tickets sell out at Ticketmaster.sg.
Full cards for the two live events feature the following bouts:
ONE: Big Bang
ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship
(C) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun
Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Koyomi Matsushima vs. (5) Garry Tonon
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG
Kickboxing
Marat Grigorian vs. Ivan Kondratev
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Kairat Akhmetov vs. (2) Danny Kingad
Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Amir Aliakbari vs. Islam Abbasov
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Ritu Phogat vs. Jomary Torres
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG
ONE: Collision Course
ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship
(C) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. (2) Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Marat Gafurov vs. Lowen Tynanes
Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Yusup Saadulaev vs. Troy Worthen
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Amir Khan vs. Dae Sung Park
Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Chan Rothana vs. Xie Wei
Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Edson Marques
Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG