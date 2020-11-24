Search
Press Release

Two live ONE Championship events titled ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Collision Course’ set for December in Singapore

Newswire
ONE Big Bang
ONE: Big Bang

ONE Championship Announces Two December Events Broadcast Live from Singapore Indoor Stadium

ONE Championship announced ONE: Big Bang on 4 December and ONE: Collision Course on 18 December. The two events will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Advertisements

Both events continue ONE Championship’s partnership with the Singapore government to pilot the return of live international sports productions, and will continue to offer 250 special in-person “Superfan” ticket packages priced at $188 SGD each, which come with premium socially distanced seating and exclusive ONE merchandise worth over $80 SGD (total value at more than $268 SGD). Patrons are required to undergo the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on event day and produce a valid negative ART certificate to qualify for admission. This exclusive limited offering can be purchased now until tickets sell out at Ticketmaster.sg.

Full cards for the two live events feature the following bouts:

ONE: Big Bang

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship
(C) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun
Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Koyomi Matsushima vs. (5) Garry Tonon
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG

Kickboxing
Marat Grigorian vs. Ivan Kondratev
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Kairat Akhmetov vs. (2) Danny Kingad
Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Amir Aliakbari vs. Islam Abbasov
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Ritu Phogat vs. Jomary Torres
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG

ONE: Collision Course

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship
(C) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. (2) Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Marat Gafurov vs. Lowen Tynanes
Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Yusup Saadulaev vs. Troy Worthen
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Amir Khan vs. Dae Sung Park
Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Chan Rothana vs. Xie Wei
Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Edson Marques
Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsMMAMuay ThaiPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results

Video
The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts. In the main...
Read more

Best Shots: John Lineker TKO’s Kevin Belingon in ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event (photos)

MMA
John Lineker stopped former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon in the second round of their ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event, when he...
Read more

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 3 full event video and results

MMA
The third edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 13. The fight card comprises five bouts, with welterweights John...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

The next edition of "Thai Fight" is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng - a district in the northwestern...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 15 fight card – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). In the...
Read more
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia full fight video highlights

Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia squared off in the co-main event of UFC 255 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones: Michael Buffer to announce, Israel Adesanya ring-side analyst, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa plus more to perform

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is back in the ring this coming Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 28 in Australia). Former undisputed...
Read more
Press Release

Two live ONE Championship events titled ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Collision Course’ set for December in Singapore

ONE Championship announced ONE: Big Bang on 4 December and ONE: Collision Course on 18 December. The two events will be broadcast live from...
Read more
Boxing

Knockout artist Lindolfo Delgado signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of undefeated super-lightweight sensation Lindolfo Delgado. Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and...
Read more
Boxing

Jazza Dickens feels ‘fantastic’ ahead of Golden Contract final fight with Ryan Walsh

Jazza Dickens feels the extra two months of training has allowed him to reach even bigger heights ahead of his Golden Contract final with...
Read more
Boxing

Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson – MTK Global to act as official boxing advisors

MTK Global is proud to announce that it will serve as the official boxing advisors to Core Sports for the upcoming boxing match between...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097