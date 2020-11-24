Search
Tyson vs Jones: Michael Buffer to announce, Israel Adesanya ring-side analyst, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa plus more to perform

Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr airs live on Main Event in Australia on Sunday, November 29

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is back in the ring this coming Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 28 in Australia). Former undisputed heavyweight champion faces former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in the scheduled for eight rounds sanction exhibition fight.

The pair battles it in the headliner of pay-per-view fight card, taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. How to watch the event live in Australia, date and start time can be found here.

The PPV card also includes YouTuber Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) up against NBA vet Nate Robinson in a six-round bout at cruiserweight. As well, Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KO) meets Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KO) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight, and Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO) battles mixed martial artist Rashad Coulter (1-0, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

In addition to the four-fight action the event will feature live performance by DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and YG. Mario Lopez will be a host of the event, Ne-Yo will perform the national anthem. Boxing fans will also see the famed ring announcer Michael Buffer, legend of “The Sweet Science” Sugar Ray Leonard, podcasters Al Bernstein and Jim Gray. The reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be ring-side analyst.

The Tyson vs Jones fight card looks as the following:

Tyson vs Jones card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

