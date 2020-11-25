Search
Ryan Walsh faces Jazza Dickens in his second fight in 2020 – I am very pleased

Ryan Walsh
Ryan Walsh | MTK Global

Ryan Walsh lifts lid on brotherly bond

Ryan Walsh has opened up on how his twin brother Liam helped him through the past few months – ahead of Ryan’s showdown with Jazza Dickens in the Golden Contract final next week.

Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) meets WBO European featherweight champion Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 2 December, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The Walsh brothers have been synonymous with boxing for a number of years, and Ryan explains how Liam was there for him when the fight with Dickens was postponed back in September.

Walsh said: “I’m lucky and grateful that I have the foundations I have. When I got the news back in September that the fight was off when Jazza tested positive for COVID-19, stood right beside me was my twin brother Liam.

“He was there with me to help me through and I owe a lot to him. I’ve had different things happen to me in boxing and have been experience with bad luck and misfortune, but Liam has been there. I’m a positive person and he’s helped me to stay positive over the last few months.

“I’m relieved, overjoyed and over the moon that the fight is nearly here. It’s almost fight week, and I’m glad to be in a position where I’ll be fighting again. I’m one of the lucky ones who gets to fight twice in this crazy year, so I’m very pleased.”

Elsewhere on the show, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.

