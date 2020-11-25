Search
Boxing

Underdog his whole career Danny Garcia says he is ready for legacy fight against Errol Spence Jr

Newswire
Danny Garcia
Danny Garcia punching mitts during the media workout ahead of his bout against Errol Spence Jr | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

'This is the fight I have to win. This fight is for my legacy'

Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia showed off his skills and previewed his upcoming showdown against unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. during a virtual media workout on Monday before they headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event on Saturday, December 5 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisements

Training in his hometown of Philadelphia alongside his father and coach Angel Garcia, Danny Garcia will look to become a unified 147-pound champion with a victory on December 5, matching the accomplishment he achieved in becoming a unified 140-pound champion. The 32-year-old owns one of the most impressive resumes in boxing with wins over Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lucas Matthysse, Lamont Peterson, Robert Guerrero and Paulie Malignaggi throughout his storied career.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, Man Down Promotions and DSG Promotions, are on sale now, and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.

The full workout can be watched HERE on the PBC on FOX YouTube page. Here is what the workout participants had to say Monday:

Danny Garcia

“I feel great. It’s been a long and tremendous camp. We’ve put in a lot of hard work. My body looks and feels like I’m 21-years-old again.

“I’m thankful for this big fight and for my family. I’m also thankful that my weight is good so I can eat a little bit on Thursday.

Advertisements

“This is another chapter in my career. This is my chance to have a beautiful moment to add to what I’ve already accomplished. This is a big fight for me to get back to where I want to be in my career.

“This is definitely a legacy fight. I feel like it’s a legacy fight every time I get into the ring. There’s been a lot of hard work put into this one and I’m just feeling ready to go.

“I’ve been the underdog my whole career. I’m in my comfort zone being an underdog and it’s the energy I like to have. I just have to keep proving myself again and again. That’s what keeps me going.

“I’ve fought some wizards in the ring. Facing guys like Zab Judah and Erik Morales are experiences that I went to school off of. Everything I’ve learned in my career has led me to this fight.

“If I wasn’t from Philadelphia, I wouldn’t be Danny Garcia. This city has made me what I am today. I grew up in that old school boxing mind set since I was a kid. I think it’s served me well mentally and physically. Plus, my Puerto Rican heritage is another arsenal that I have in my repertoire and it really gives me the best of all worlds.

“There’s no doubt I’m the hardest puncher Spence faced. I’m one of the hardest hitters in this sport. Almost anyone who steps in there against me is facing the biggest puncher they’ve seen.

“I can’t say whether Spence is going to have ring rust because of his layoff. That’s something that he has to figure out. I know that I’m ready to go. I can’t worry about what he brings to the table. I just have to be the best Danny Garcia.

“This is the fight I have to win. This fight is for my legacy. There’s only one goal, and that’s to win on December 5.”

Angel Garcia, Garcia’s father and trainer

“We’ve had a great camp and we can’t wait to get in the ring. There’s never been a fight that we’ve taken lightly. We’ve always taken everybody seriously, and of course that’s the same for this fight. We don’t change things, we just multiply fight by fight.

“Danny has always been the underdog. Whether it was Amir Khan or Lucas Matthysse, it doesn’t matter. He’s only the underdog because Spence is undefeated, but that doesn’t mean anything when we get in the ring.

“What really matters is that once Danny lands his shots, will Spence be able to handle it? I’m not worried about anything else that’s being said on the outside.

“If Danny throws a straight right and hits him flush, Spence isn’t getting up. Spence hasn’t really been hit yet. I respect every fighter, but Spence has only really fought three guys that people know. Just look at all the fighters Danny has fought. That resume matters.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Javier Fortuna TKO’s Antonio Lozada, Austin Dulay decisions Jose Luis Gallegos, Fernando Molina bests Jose Zaragoza

Boxing
Former world champion Javier "El Abejon" Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) delivered a dominating performance in stopping Mexican contender Antonio Lozada (40-5-1, 34 KOs) in...
Read more

Javier Fortuna stops Antonio Lozada in Round 6 – full fight video highlights

Boxing
Former world champion Javier Fortuna faced Antonio Lozada at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The...
Read more

Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada results, full card

Boxing
Former world champion Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) square off on Saturday, November 21, battling it out live...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...
Read more
Muay Thai

Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

The next edition of "Thai Fight" is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng - a district in the northwestern...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more
Boxing

James McGivern vs Jordan Ellison joins Golden Contract undercard

Rising star James McGivern will return to the ring next week when he faces experienced Jordan Ellison on the huge Golden Contract card. McGivern (1-0)...
Read more
Boxing

Rio Olympics Gold Medalist Tony Yoka faces Christian Hammer live on ESPN+, Friday Nov 27

Tony Yoka, the dynamic heavyweight punching Parisian, aims to impress in his ESPN platform debut. Yoka, who won a super heavyweight gold medal for...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta – world middleweight title fight date set for Dec 18 live on DAZN

The Big Drama Show is back! Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, boxing's most dominant middleweight of his era, returns to the ring looking to make even...
Read more
Boxing

Ryan Walsh faces Jazza Dickens in his second fight in 2020 – I am very pleased

Ryan Walsh has opened up on how his twin brother Liam helped him through the past few months - ahead of Ryan's showdown with...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097