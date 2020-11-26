Search
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith tickets info announced – on sale now

Newswire
Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith
Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

Mexican pound-for-pound king faces World #1 Super-Middleweight in San Antonio on Dec 19

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that tickets for the blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight titles will go on sale at 1pm CT/ 2pm ET today (November 25) for their showdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday December 19, live on DAZN in 200+ countries and territories worldwide and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

Canelo (53-1-2 36 KOs) fights at the venue for the second time in his storied career having beaten Austin Trout there in April 2013, and it’s the fourth time the Mexican pound-for-pound king has boxed in Texas having beaten Trout, James Kirkland and Smith’s older brother Liam in the Lone Star state.

Smith (27-0 19 KOs) will be gunning for revenge for ‘Beefy’s’ defeat in September 2016, and the Liverpool star will look to rubber-stamp his position as the number one 168lber in the world and crash into the pound-for-pound rankings himself with victory on the biggest night of his eight-year pro career.

Tickets for the blockbuster night of action start at $75 (plus fees) and are on sale from 1pm CT/ 2pm ET from ticketmaster.com.

There will be a limited capacity at the Alamodome, with fans in socially distanced clusters of seating – fan safety is the number one priority for the Alamodome and the stadium has implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 reopening plan.

BoxingPress Release

