Search
Boxing

Edgar Berlanga vs Ulises Sierra kicks off Stevenson vs Clary card live on ESPN, Dec 12

Newswire
Edgar Berlanga
Edgar Berlanga

Super Middleweight sensation Edgar Berlanga to face Ulises Sierra at MGM Grand in Las Vegas to open ESPN-televised tripleheader starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Super middleweight wrecking ball Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga has been “The Perfect One” thus far, knocking out all 15 of his professional opponents in the first round.

Advertisements

Berlanga puts perfection on the line Saturday, Dec. 12, when he fights Ulises Sierra in an eight-round showdown from MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Berlanga-Sierra will open the ESPN-televised tripleheader (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT).

The fight card includes the 10-round junior lightweight main event featuring Shakur Stevenson and Toka Kahn Clary and a 10-round lightweight co-feature between Felix Verdejo and Masayoshi Nakatani.

“Edgar Berlanga has a unique blend of power and charisma, and I believe he is the next Puerto Rican superstar,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Ulises Sierra is the toughest test of Edgar’s career. Who knows if that will make a difference? We’ve tried to get the kid some rounds before, but once Edgar hurts his opponents, it’s game over.”

Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) has fought twice in 2020, spending a grand total of 2:21 inside the ring. He knocked out Lanell Bellows in 1:19 on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez undercard, the first time Bellows had been knocked out in 30 professional bouts. Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs), from San Diego, entered 2020 on an eight-bout winning streak, which included a nationally televised 28-second knockout over Jose Hernandez. In January, he dropped a 10-round unanimous decision to top prospect Vladimir Shishkin.

Stevenson vs Clary fight card

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight

Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) vs. Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs), 10 round super middleweight

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Rio Olympics Gold Medalist Tony Yoka faces Christian Hammer live on ESPN+, Friday Nov 27

Boxing
Tony Yoka, the dynamic heavyweight punching Parisian, aims to impress in his ESPN platform debut. Yoka, who won a super heavyweight gold medal for...
Read more

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to stream live on ESPN+ in the US from London

Boxing
The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown between British and Commonwealth champion Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois and Joe "Juggernaut" Joyce - Saturday, Nov. 28 in London...
Read more

Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Boxing
Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Serge Michel wouldn’t fight Ricards Bolotniks if wasn’t sure he could stop him

Serge Michel has revealed that he sees no possible way that Ricards Bolotniks could potentially beat him ahead of their Golden Contract light-heavyweight final...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 15 start time US, Australia – how to watch Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis, card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia)....
Read more
Lethwei

The best World Lethwei Championship knockouts in 2020

Time flies and the absolute madness that is 2020 is almost over. During this year, the bare knuckle fighting industry-leader, World Lethwei Championship continued...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more
Boxing

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne added to Guerfi vs McGregor card on Jan 22

Sean McComb will fight Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on the huge MTK Fight Night taking place on Friday 22 January. The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097