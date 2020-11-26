Search
Boxing

Francesco Patera vs Devis Boschiero tops boxing card live on DAZN from Milan, Dec 17

Newswire
Francesco Patera vs Devis Boschiero
Francesco Patera vs Devis Boschiero

Matchroom Boxing Italy and OPI Since 82 will close out a difficult year in style with a stacked night of championship boxing on Thursday December 17 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, with all of the action shown live on DAZN.

Advertisements

Former EBU European Lightweight Champion Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) looks to extend his five-fight winning streak against Italy’s Devis ‘Boom Boom’ Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs) as they battle for the vacant WBC Silver Lightweight Title previously held by rising star Ryan Garcia.

Caldogno’s Luca Rigoldi (22-1-2, 8 KOs) defends his European Super-Bantamweight Title against Birmingham’s Gamal Yafai (17-1, 10 KOs), who has bounced back with three straight wins following his first career loss to former World Title challenger Gavin McDonnell.

Recent Matchroom and OPI signing Maiva Hamadouche (21-1, 17 KOs) defends her IBF Super-Featherweight World Title against Serbia’s Nina Pavlovic (6-3-1, 1 KO), with the Frenchwoman eyeing unification fights with Terri Harper and Hyun-Mi Choi if she is successful.

Spain’s European Champion Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) clashes with Nestor Maradiaga (8-9-1, 4 KOs) in an eight round Super-Lightweight contest and Roma’s Mirko Natalizi (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Manuel Largacha (9-9-6, 4 KOs) over eight rounds in a Super-Welterweight contest.

Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn said: “This is a stacked night of title action and I’m pleased to end a difficult and challenging year out in Italy on a high. Francesco Patera has been in red-hot form since he claimed the European Lightweight crown against Lewis Ritson back in 2018 and he’ll be knocking on the door for a World Title shot in the brilliant Lightweight division should he get past Boschiero.

“Gamal Yafai gets his European Title shot but faces a tough task against reigning champion Luca Rigoldi. It’s great to see our recent signings Maiva Hamadouche and Sandor Martin out so soon, there’s some huge fights out there for the both of them in 2021 if they win on December 17. Don’t miss any of the action on DAZN.”

Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82 said: “We are delighted to close out this difficult year with one of our best shows to date since our launch with Matchroom Boxing Italy back in November 2018. Patera vs. Boschiero at the top of the bill is a great fight in a red-hot Lightweight division. There’s great title action from the top of the bill to the bottom with Luca Rigoldi defending his European Title against Gamal Yafai and Maiva Hamadouche defending her Super-Featherweight crown, plus Sandor Martin and Mirko Natalizi! Watch all of the action live on DAZN!”

Patera vs Boschiero fight card

Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) vs. Devis Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs), 12 rounds, lightweight, for vacant WBC Silver Lightweight Title

Luca Rigoldi (22-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Gamal Yafai (17-1, 10 KOs), 12 rounds, super bantamweight, Rigoldi’s European Super-Bantamweight Title

Maiva Hamadouche (21-1, 17 KOs) vs. Nina Pavlovic (6-3-1, 1 KO) – 10 rounds, super featherweight, Hamadouche’s IBF Super-Featherweight World Title

Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) vs. Nestor Maradiaga (8-9-1, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, Super-Lightweight

Mirko Natalizi (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Manuel Largacha (9-9-6, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, Super-Welterweight

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Boxing
Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta – world middleweight title fight date set for Dec 18 live on DAZN

Boxing
The Big Drama Show is back! Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, boxing's most dominant middleweight of his era, returns to the ring looking to make even...
Read more

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Boxing
Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Serge Michel wouldn’t fight Ricards Bolotniks if wasn’t sure he could stop him

Serge Michel has revealed that he sees no possible way that Ricards Bolotniks could potentially beat him ahead of their Golden Contract light-heavyweight final...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 15 start time US, Australia – how to watch Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis, card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia)....
Read more
Lethwei

The best World Lethwei Championship knockouts in 2020

Time flies and the absolute madness that is 2020 is almost over. During this year, the bare knuckle fighting industry-leader, World Lethwei Championship continued...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more
Boxing

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne added to Guerfi vs McGregor card on Jan 22

Sean McComb will fight Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on the huge MTK Fight Night taking place on Friday 22 January. The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097