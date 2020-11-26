James McGivern vs Jordan Ellison joins Golden Contract undercard

Rising star James McGivern will return to the ring next week when he faces experienced Jordan Ellison on the huge Golden Contract card.

McGivern (1-0) takes on Ellison at Production Park Studios in Wakfield on Wednesday 2 December, with the event broadcast live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The McGivern and Ellison fight replaces the middleweight clash between Danny Dignum and Gino Kanters, which has unfortunately been called off due to an injury to Dignum.

McGivern said: “I’m buzzing to get another outing before Christmas. With COVID-19 going on nobody really knows what’s happening and when we will get a chance to fight, so I’m just glad I get another opportunity to perform.

“In this game fights can happen at the drop of a hat. I remember talking to Jamie Conlan about my next fight the day after the debut and he said it could be around this time, so it was always in my mind and we stayed ready.

“I thought my debut went well and I got to showcase some of my skills but not all of them, so I’m just looking forward to getting in as much as possible to show everyone how good I really I am.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “It’s great to have James McGivern back in action on next week’s Golden Contract card. We’re grateful that he’s jumped at the chance to be on this card on just a week’s notice, and it shows that fighters should always stay ready for their opportunities.

“McGivern made a very impressive debut in August and we’re excited to see him return. It was frustrating to lose the middleweight battle between Danny Dignum and Gino Kanters, but hopefully we can get them both back in the ring in 2021.”

Elsewhere on next week’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.