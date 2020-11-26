UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division’s No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The preview video hit the stream, compiling some of the best moments to both competitors, and you can watch it up.
Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis
Subscribe to our channel on YouTube
Get all FIGHTMAG video content
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis
Share This
Want to Support?
You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.