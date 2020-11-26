Search
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division’s No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The preview video hit the stream, compiling some of the best moments to both competitors, and you can watch it up.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 15 fight card – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC
UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). In the...
Read more

UFC 255 post-fight press conference video

UFC
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez post-fight press conference follows the pay-per-view fight card, produced at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on November 22...
Read more

Video: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez in UFC 255 main event to retain flyweight title

UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo faced Alex Perez in defense of his flyweight title on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The pair battled it...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...
Read more
Muay Thai

Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

The next edition of "Thai Fight" is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng - a district in the northwestern...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more
Boxing

James McGivern vs Jordan Ellison joins Golden Contract undercard

Rising star James McGivern will return to the ring next week when he faces experienced Jordan Ellison on the huge Golden Contract card. McGivern (1-0)...
Read more
Boxing

Rio Olympics Gold Medalist Tony Yoka faces Christian Hammer live on ESPN+, Friday Nov 27

Tony Yoka, the dynamic heavyweight punching Parisian, aims to impress in his ESPN platform debut. Yoka, who won a super heavyweight gold medal for...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta – world middleweight title fight date set for Dec 18 live on DAZN

The Big Drama Show is back! Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, boxing's most dominant middleweight of his era, returns to the ring looking to make even...
Read more
Boxing

Ryan Walsh faces Jazza Dickens in his second fight in 2020 – I am very pleased

Ryan Walsh has opened up on how his twin brother Liam helped him through the past few months - ahead of Ryan's showdown with...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Conor Benn dominates Sebastian Formella to retain WBA Continental welterweight title

Conor Benn produced a career-best performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for ten rounds to retain his WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The 24-year-old outfought and...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097