Ricards Bolotniks vows to ‘shock the world again’ when he meets Serge Michel in Golden Contract Final

Ricards Bolotniks has vowed to once again prove his doubters wrong when he faces Serge Michel in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight final next week.

Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Michel (11-1, 8 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 2 December, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The Latvian has reached the final with victories over Hosea Burton and Steven Ward, and he’s promised to win the tournament in style.

Bolotniks said: “At the beginning of the tournament, Hosea Burton was saying that he was the favourite, so I turned around and said he made a mistake.

“Even when I fought Steven Ward, the fans were saying he was the favourite for that fight, and I proved them wrong too. I love shocking the world and I can’t wait to shock the world again when I face Serge Michel.

“During this tournament I have found new UK fans who write to be and support me, so I will be happy to please them by fighting in the UK again.

“It’s a shame there will be no fans, but the main thing is that my team will be in my corner and my fans will still be supporting me, I can always feel their support no matter where I fight.”

Elsewhere on next week’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks against Des Newton.