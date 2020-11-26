Search
Boxing

Ricards Bolotniks vows to ‘shock the world again’ when he meets Serge Michel in Golden Contract Final

Newswire
Ricards Bolotniks
Ricards Bolotniks | MTK Global

Ricards Bolotniks has vowed to once again prove his doubters wrong when he faces Serge Michel in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight final next week.

Advertisements

Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Michel (11-1, 8 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 2 December, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The Latvian has reached the final with victories over Hosea Burton and Steven Ward, and he’s promised to win the tournament in style.

Bolotniks said: “At the beginning of the tournament, Hosea Burton was saying that he was the favourite, so I turned around and said he made a mistake.

“Even when I fought Steven Ward, the fans were saying he was the favourite for that fight, and I proved them wrong too. I love shocking the world and I can’t wait to shock the world again when I face Serge Michel.

“During this tournament I have found new UK fans who write to be and support me, so I will be happy to please them by fighting in the UK again.

“It’s a shame there will be no fans, but the main thing is that my team will be in my corner and my fans will still be supporting me, I can always feel their support no matter where I fight.”

Elsewhere on next week’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks against Des Newton.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Serge Michel wouldn’t fight Ricards Bolotniks if wasn’t sure he could stop him

Boxing
Serge Michel has revealed that he sees no possible way that Ricards Bolotniks could potentially beat him ahead of their Golden Contract light-heavyweight final...
Read more

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne added to Guerfi vs McGregor card on Jan 22

Boxing
Sean McComb will fight Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on the huge MTK Fight Night taking place on Friday 22 January. The...
Read more

James McGivern vs Jordan Ellison joins Golden Contract undercard

Boxing
Rising star James McGivern will return to the ring next week when he faces experienced Jordan Ellison on the huge Golden Contract card. McGivern (1-0)...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Serge Michel wouldn’t fight Ricards Bolotniks if wasn’t sure he could stop him

Serge Michel has revealed that he sees no possible way that Ricards Bolotniks could potentially beat him ahead of their Golden Contract light-heavyweight final...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 15 start time US, Australia – how to watch Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis, card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia)....
Read more
Lethwei

The best World Lethwei Championship knockouts in 2020

Time flies and the absolute madness that is 2020 is almost over. During this year, the bare knuckle fighting industry-leader, World Lethwei Championship continued...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more
Boxing

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne added to Guerfi vs McGregor card on Jan 22

Sean McComb will fight Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on the huge MTK Fight Night taking place on Friday 22 January. The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097