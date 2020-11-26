Search
Boxing

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne added to Guerfi vs McGregor card on Jan 22

Newswire
Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne
Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne

McComb vs Gwynne for Commonwealth lightweight title

Sean McComb will fight Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on the huge MTK Fight Night taking place on Friday 22 January.

The showdown between the two men takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, on the undercard of the European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It sees undefeated Belfast hero McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) make his long-awaited lightweight debut in a big championship fight, as he goes up against tough Welshman Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs), who has previously challenged for the British title on two occasions.

McComb said: “I’m excited to be getting 2021 off to a good start. 2020 has been a horrendous year for everyone, but things are looking more positive than ever, and I’m pleased to get a good title fight to kick the year off.

“I’ve been wanting to drop to lightweight for a while but there was a delay while we were trying to get a suitable opponent. I had to stay at super-lightweight for one more fight, but now we can put that behind us and push towards big things at lightweight.”

Gwynne said: “I’m really happy to start the year with a bang. I boxed for my first title within seven fights and I’ve been in with some good lads as well, so that stands me in good stead for this fight.

“I have learned a lot from the massive fights that I’ve been in during my career, and I’m going to win this fight in style.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to add this superb fight for the Commonwealth title to our huge MTK Fight Night event in January.

“Sean McComb has had his sights set on dropping to lightweight for a while, and he has the chance to win a belt in this fantastic battle with Gavin Gwynne.

“We’ve seen Gwynne fight for the British title twice already, so it’s a tough test for Sean, but we’re excited to see how things unfold.”

Further news on even more exciting additions to the MTK Fight Night card will be announced in due course.

