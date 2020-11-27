Search
Boxing

Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in results, start time, fight order, undercard

Parviz Iskenderov
Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in
Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing

Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) square off in a super middleweight matchup, headlining boxing fight card live on DAZN from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on Friday, November 27 (Saturday, November 28 in Australia). A day before the fight show the athlete step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Daniel Jacobs weighed-in at 167.7 lbs. Gabriel Rosado showed 168 lbs. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

The co-feature bout is a ten-round contest for a vacant IBF Intercontinental Welterweight title between Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs) and Julius Indongo (23-2, 12 KOs). The athletes came in at 146.6 lbs and 146.2 lbs, respectively.

Boxing fans can watch Jacobs vs Rosado live on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Friday, November 27 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, November 28 at 12 pm AEDT.

Get full Jacobs vs Rosado card and weigh-in results below.

Jacobs vs Rosado card

Daniel Jacobs (167.7 lbs) vs. Gabe Rosado (168 lbs), 12 rounds, super middleweight

Daniyar Yeleussinov (146.6 lbs) vs. Julius Indongo (146.2 lbs), 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant IB Intercontinental welterweight title

Nikita Ababiy (162.2 lbs) vs. Brandon Maddox (162 lbs), 8 rounds, middleweight

Mahammadrasul Majidov (232.6 lbs) vs. Sahret Delgado (291 lbs), 6 rounds, heavyweight

Emmanuel Tagoe (134 lbs) vs. Mason Menard (134.8 lbs), 10 rounds, lightweight

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

