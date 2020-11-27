Search
Tyson vs Jones Australia time, date, how to watch, main event, TV broadcast, live stream, card

Newswire
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Australia time
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr face off in a sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair meets in the scheduled for eight rounds encounter, headlining the card live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is a former undisputed heavyweight champion. He is the youngest world champion boxer in the division’s history. “Iron” Mike” was last in action at the age of 38 back in June 2005. At the age of 54 he is back in the ring, facing off fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs). The latter, 51, is a former multi-division and former undisputed light heavyweight champion, who last fought in February 2018, recording the fourth win a row.

Tyson vs Jones undercard features three bouts. YouTuber Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) makes his second appearance inside the squared circle, taking on NBA vet and pro-boxing debutant Nate Robinson in the scheduled for six rounds cruiserweight bout.

Also on the card former WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion and former WBC super middleweight champion Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KO) meets unbeaten Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KO) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter Rashad Coulter (1-0, 1 KO) squares off against Hasim Rahman Jr (9-0, 4 KOs) (son of former two-time heavyweight and lineal champion Hasim Rahman) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Tyson vs Jones is a charity event aiming to help those indeed. In addition to fight action inside the ring, the schedule includes live performance by Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby, French Montana and YG. The host of the event is Mario Lopez. The national anthem of the United States will be performed by Ne-Yo. Michael Buffer is the ring announcer, while boxing legends Sugar Ray Leonard, podcasters Al Bernstein and Jim Gray are alsoin attendance. The ring-side analyst is the current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live in Australia, date and start time, PPV cost

The fans in Australia can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live on Main Event via Foxtel and live stream online on Kayo. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at 1 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95 AUD.

The replay is set for Sunday, November 29 at 7 pm AEDT, and on Monday, November 30 at 1 am AEDT, 7 am AEDT, 1 pm AEDT and 7 pm AEDT (via Main Event).

Tyson vs Jones date time Australia (AEDT)

Tyson vs Jones date and time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at 1 pm AEDT – Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time.

Tyson vs Jones Brisbane time (AEST)

Tyson vs Jones start time in Brisbane, QLD is set for Sunday, November 29 at 12 pm AEST.

Tyson vs Jones Adelaide time (ACDT)

The start time of Tyson vs Jones in Adelaide, South Australia is set for Sunday, November 29 at 12:30 pm ACDT.

Tyson vs Jones Darwin time (ACST)

Tyson vs Jones start time in Darwin, NT is set for Sunday, November 29 at 11:30 am ACST.

Tyson vs Jones Perth time (AWST)

Tyson vs Jones start time in Perth, Western Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at 10 am AWST.

Tyson vs Jones Christmas Island time (CXT)

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at 9 am CXT.

In case you missed it – here is what Mike Tyson had to say ahead of the event, revealing why the Australian fans should tune in and watch the fight.

Tyson vs Jones card

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view. The lineup looks as the following:

  • Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds, heavyweight, WBC front line belt
  • Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, 8 rounds light heavyweight
  • Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
