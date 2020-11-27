Search
Boxing

Serge Michel wouldn’t fight Ricards Bolotniks if wasn’t sure he could stop him

Serge Michel
Serge Michel in action | MTK Global

'I can't see how Ricards Bolotniks beats me'

Serge Michel has revealed that he sees no possible way that Ricards Bolotniks could potentially beat him ahead of their Golden Contract light-heavyweight final showdown on Wednesday.

Michel (11-1, 8 KOs) challenges Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) for the WBO European light-heavyweight title at Production Park Studios in Wakefield next week, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Both men are in confident moods head into the fight, but Michel has dismissed any possibility of Bolotniks claiming the victory.

Michel said: “I can’t see how Ricards will win the fight against me. I’m the better technician, I’m the better puncher, and I know how my job should look.

“I’m very excited for the fight and I know I will win the final and take the WBO European title from Bolotniks. I’m very happy about fighting again in the UK too.

“Both of my past performances in the UK were great. I did a very good job on those guys and you saw my power in the last fight against Conroy.

“My next performance will be just as powerful, and if I wasn’t sure I could stop Bolotniks then I would not have this fight.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the GoldenContract featherweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks against Des Newton.

