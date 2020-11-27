UFC Vegas 15 start time US, Australia – how to watch Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis, card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The fight card comprises eleven bouts.

In the main event ranked No.2 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes (14-2, 1 NC) squares off against the division’s ranked No.4 Derrick Lewis (24-7, 1 NC)). In the co-main event former UFC 205-pound title challenger and currently ranked No.6 light heavyweight Anthony Smith (33-16) faces off Devin Clark (12-4).

Also on the main card Josh Parisian meets Parker Porter at heavyweight, Miguel Baeza takes on Takashi Sato at welterweight, and Spike Carlyle and Bill Algeo do battle at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs Lewis main card live on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The fight actions begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs Lewis Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, November 29 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 15 card

UFC Vegas 15 fight card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring six matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary Card

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Dumont

Martin Day vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka

Su Mudaerji vs. Malcom Gordon

Luke Sanders vs. Nate Maness