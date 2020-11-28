Ambitious teenage sensation Adam Azim targets to become boxing world champion by 20

Highly-rated Adam Azim makes his much-anticipated professional debut on Wednesday’s Golden Contract card – and the teenage sensation already has his sights set on becoming world champion.

Advertisements

Azim enters the paid ranks against Ed Harrison at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

In his last outing, Harrison defeated 4-0 opponent Mohamed Bilal Ali, but 18-year-old Azim is confident of a win, as he bids to become world champion within just two years.

Azim said: “I am ambitious and my target is to become a world champion by the time I am 20 years old. I can truly say I am ready now, but I have to do the dress rehearsal and get the experience first.

“I am with the right team and management and they know I am ambitious and they know what I want to achieve. We will get there. Over the next year I would like to get five to seven fights and break into the top rankings.

“I’ve had great preparation in this fight by sparring Luke Campbell. It has been a good experience for me and I certainly learned a lot that has stood me in good stead.

“It’s great to be training alongside my brother Hassan too. We commend MTK Global for getting us on the card and we’ll show the world what the Azim’s are all about.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s fight card, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks squares off with Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks against Des Newton.