Daniel Egbunike wants titles after his fight with Harlem Eubank on Golden Contract card

Daniel Egbunike believes his showdown with Harlem Eubank could steal the show when they meet on Wednesday’s action-packed Golden Contract event.

A superb clash of unbeaten fighters takes place as Egbunike 6-0, 3 KOs) meets Eubank (10-0, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

It will be Egbunike’s third straight fight against an unbeaten opponent, and he’s expecting to treat the fans watching at home to another classic.

Egbunike said: “This is the biggest fight of my career and I’ll be treating it that way. I feel that with everything I’ve done in my camp, I can’t be beaten. Eubank will probably feel the same, and that is the recipe for a great fight.

“I’m really excited for a great fight. My last three fights have all been tough opponents with winnings record, and I think that gives me the slight edge. I’m not banking on that, but it certainly is a boost of confidence.

“After this fight I just want titles. There’s a lot out there, whether it be the English, the British, the Commonwealth. I’m just on the hunt for belts and I want to move up the rankings as fast as possible.

“I believe I’m ready for the big step ups, but first things first it’s Harlem Eubank, and I’m not looking past this fight. We’ll deal with what is in front of me right now and then take it from there.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks squares off with Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks against Des Newton.