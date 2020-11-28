Search
Boxing

Daniel Egbunike wants titles after his fight with Harlem Eubank on Golden Contract card

Newswire
Daniel Egbunike
Daniel Egbunike | MTK Global

Daniel Egbunike: This has the recipe to be a great fight

Daniel Egbunike believes his showdown with Harlem Eubank could steal the show when they meet on Wednesday’s action-packed Golden Contract event.

Advertisements

A superb clash of unbeaten fighters takes place as Egbunike 6-0, 3 KOs) meets Eubank (10-0, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

It will be Egbunike’s third straight fight against an unbeaten opponent, and he’s expecting to treat the fans watching at home to another classic.

Egbunike said: “This is the biggest fight of my career and I’ll be treating it that way. I feel that with everything I’ve done in my camp, I can’t be beaten. Eubank will probably feel the same, and that is the recipe for a great fight.

“I’m really excited for a great fight. My last three fights have all been tough opponents with winnings record, and I think that gives me the slight edge. I’m not banking on that, but it certainly is a boost of confidence.

“After this fight I just want titles. There’s a lot out there, whether it be the English, the British, the Commonwealth. I’m just on the hunt for belts and I want to move up the rankings as fast as possible.

“I believe I’m ready for the big step ups, but first things first it’s Harlem Eubank, and I’m not looking past this fight. We’ll deal with what is in front of me right now and then take it from there.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks squares off with Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks against Des Newton.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr for British lightweight title set for MTK Fight Night, Feb 19

Boxing
Liam Walsh will go up against Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title on an action-packed MTK Fight Night event taking place...
Read more

Ambitious teenage sensation Adam Azim targets to become boxing world champion by 20

Boxing
Highly-rated Adam Azim makes his much-anticipated professional debut on Wednesday's Golden Contract card - and the teenage sensation already has his sights set on...
Read more

Serge Michel wouldn’t fight Ricards Bolotniks if wasn’t sure he could stop him

Boxing
Serge Michel has revealed that he sees no possible way that Ricards Bolotniks could potentially beat him ahead of their Golden Contract light-heavyweight final...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more
Boxing

Jacobs vs Rosado results – full fight card

Super Middleweights Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) meet in a twelve-round matchup on the top of Matchroom Boxing...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr for British lightweight title set for MTK Fight Night, Feb 19

Liam Walsh will go up against Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title on an action-packed MTK Fight Night event taking place...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Egbunike wants titles after his fight with Harlem Eubank on Golden Contract card

Daniel Egbunike believes his showdown with Harlem Eubank could steal the show when they meet on Wednesday's action-packed Golden Contract event. A superb clash of...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more
Boxing

Florian Marku signs multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing

London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The decorated former MMA fighter turned professional in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097