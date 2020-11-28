Search
Boxing

Jacobs vs Rosado results – full fight card

Newswire
Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado
Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing live on DAZN

Super Middleweights Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) meet in a twelve-round matchup on the top of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN. The event takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on Friday, November 27 (Saturday, November 28 in Australia).

Advertisements

The co-feature is a ten-round contest between Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0 5 KOs) and Julius Indongo (23-2 12 KOs), battling it out for a vacant IB Intercontinental welterweight title. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Boxing fans can watch Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the start time converts to to 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Jacobs vs Rosado results below.

Jacobs vs Rosado results

Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) def. Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs) by split decision (113-115, 115-113, 115-113)

Daniyar Yeleussinov (10-0, 6 KOs) def. Julius Indongo (23-3 12 KOs) by TKO (R2 at 1:24) – wins vacant IB Intercontinental welterweight title

Nikita Ababiy (10-0 6 KOs) def. Brandon Maddox (7-4-1 5 KOs) by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55)

Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0 3 KOs) def. Sahret Delgado (8-1, 7 KOs) by TKO (R3 at 0:47)

Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1 15 KOs) def. Mason Menard (36-5 25 KOs) by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 98-92)

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in results, start time, fight order, undercard

Boxing
Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) square off in a super middleweight matchup, headlining boxing fight card live on...
Read more

Daniel Jacobs says the main goal is to get a KO, Gabriel Rosado promises a high level in a must-win situation

Boxing
Daniel Jacobs faces off Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight matchup taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Read more

Francesco Patera vs Devis Boschiero tops boxing card live on DAZN from Milan, Dec 17

Boxing
Matchroom Boxing Italy and OPI Since 82 will close out a difficult year in style with a stacked night of championship boxing on Thursday...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more
Boxing

Jacobs vs Rosado results – full fight card

Super Middleweights Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) meet in a twelve-round matchup on the top of Matchroom Boxing...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr for British lightweight title set for MTK Fight Night, Feb 19

Liam Walsh will go up against Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title on an action-packed MTK Fight Night event taking place...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Egbunike wants titles after his fight with Harlem Eubank on Golden Contract card

Daniel Egbunike believes his showdown with Harlem Eubank could steal the show when they meet on Wednesday's action-packed Golden Contract event. A superb clash of...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more
Boxing

Florian Marku signs multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing

London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The decorated former MMA fighter turned professional in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097