Jacobs vs Rosado results – full fight card

Super Middleweights Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) meet in a twelve-round matchup on the top of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN. The event takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on Friday, November 27 (Saturday, November 28 in Australia).

The co-feature is a ten-round contest between Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0 5 KOs) and Julius Indongo (23-2 12 KOs), battling it out for a vacant IB Intercontinental welterweight title. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Boxing fans can watch Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the start time converts to to 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Jacobs vs Rosado results

Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) def. Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs) by split decision (113-115, 115-113, 115-113)

Daniyar Yeleussinov (10-0, 6 KOs) def. Julius Indongo (23-3 12 KOs) by TKO (R2 at 1:24) – wins vacant IB Intercontinental welterweight title

Nikita Ababiy (10-0 6 KOs) def. Brandon Maddox (7-4-1 5 KOs) by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55)

Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0 3 KOs) def. Sahret Delgado (8-1, 7 KOs) by TKO (R3 at 0:47)

Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1 15 KOs) def. Mason Menard (36-5 25 KOs) by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 98-92)