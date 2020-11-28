Search
FraggingMonk Fight Night: Vaibhav Shetty vs Ashwin Naidu on weight – WKN International title official

Parviz Iskenderov
Vaibhav Shetty vs Ashwin Naidu
Vaibhav Shetty vs Ashwin Naidu weigh-in faceoff

The first WKN title contested in India

FraggingMonk Fight Night is held tonight, Saturday, November 28 in Bengaluru, India. The event marks the first time in the country’s history when a prestigious World Kickboxing Network belt is contested on its territory. The championship bout, with international title on the line, features Vaibhav Shetty up against Ashwin Naidu.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Both athletes came on weight, making the title fight official. Shetty tipped the scales at 84.5 kg. Naidu showed 82.9 kg. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

The event airs live on FITE pay-per-view.

The rest of fight card features a series of kickboxing and MMA bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

FraggingMonk Fight Night card

Vaibhav Shetty vs. Ashwin Naidu, kickboxing, 5 rounds, super light heavyweight – for WKN International Super Light Heavyweight Title

Rupjyoti Choudhary vs. Edukonal Rao, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super lightweight

Satish Karthik vs. Jaipal, boxing, 6 rounds, lightweight

Karan vs. Joseph, boxing, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Sabri J vs. Rakesh Krishnan, boxing, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Mathi vs. Raj Kumar, boxing, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Vijay vs. Sunik Raj, kickboxing, 3 rounds, featherweight

Kishir Gowda vs. Kamlesh Bhat, kickboxing, 3 rounds, bantamweight

Rajeev MP vs. Bharat Gowda, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super middleweight

Ramandeep Kaur vs. Shaik Nagma, boxing, 6 rounds, minimumweight

Kickboxing

