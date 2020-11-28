FraggingMonk Fight Night: Vaibhav Shetty vs Ashwin Naidu on weight – WKN International title official

FraggingMonk Fight Night is held tonight, Saturday, November 28 in Bengaluru, India. The event marks the first time in the country’s history when a prestigious World Kickboxing Network belt is contested on its territory. The championship bout, with international title on the line, features Vaibhav Shetty up against Ashwin Naidu.
The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Both athletes came on weight, making the title fight official. Shetty tipped the scales at 84.5 kg. Naidu showed 82.9 kg. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.
The event airs live on FITE pay-per-view.
The rest of fight card features a series of kickboxing and MMA bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.
FraggingMonk Fight Night card
Vaibhav Shetty vs. Ashwin Naidu, kickboxing, 5 rounds, super light heavyweight – for WKN International Super Light Heavyweight Title
Rupjyoti Choudhary vs. Edukonal Rao, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super lightweight
Satish Karthik vs. Jaipal, boxing, 6 rounds, lightweight
Karan vs. Joseph, boxing, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Sabri J vs. Rakesh Krishnan, boxing, 6 rounds, super lightweight
Mathi vs. Raj Kumar, boxing, 4 rounds, super flyweight
Vijay vs. Sunik Raj, kickboxing, 3 rounds, featherweight
Kishir Gowda vs. Kamlesh Bhat, kickboxing, 3 rounds, bantamweight
Rajeev MP vs. Bharat Gowda, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super middleweight
Ramandeep Kaur vs. Shaik Nagma, boxing, 6 rounds, minimumweight