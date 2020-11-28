Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws punches in the headliner of boxing card taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Earlier today the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson weighed-in at 220.4 lbs. Former multi-division and undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr came in at 210 lbs. The heavyweight matchup is scheduled for eight rounds with WBC Front Line belt on the line.

YouTuber Jake Paul showed 189 lbs for his six-round light heavyweight co-feature bout against NBA vet Blake Robinson, who was 181. In addition, former WBA ‘Regular’ light heavyweight champion and former WBC super middleweight titleholder Badou Jack and unbeaten Blake McKernan declared 188.4 lbs and 186.8 lbs for their eight-round light heavyweight contest, respectively.

The fight card suffered a blow. Hasim Rahman Jr, who took a fight against Rashad Coulter on a short notice as a replacement for injured Viddal Riley, was forced to withdraw due to a positive test for COVID-19. As a result the bout has been cancelled. An-eight rounder between lightweights Jamaine Ortiz and Sulaiman Segawa was moved from Tyson vs Jones undercard to the main card, and is now set to kick off boxing action live on PPV.

The fans in Australia can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live on Kayo and Main Event. The date and time is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at 1 pm AEDT.

The complete schedule and start time for all Australian states and territories can be found here.

Get the current Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card below.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr, 8 rounds, heavyweight, WBC front line belt

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, 8 rounds light heavyweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Sulaiman Segawa, 8 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBC USNBC ‘Silver’ lightweight title

Undercard

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweight – for vacant WBC USNBC featherweight title

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title