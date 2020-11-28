Thai Fight Pluak Daeng full event video and results – second fight of Saenchai in one month

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng features nine bouts on Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng, Rayong Province.

The event is headlined by famed Saenchai, who steps inside the squared circle for the second time this month. Four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion is looking for his 58th straight victory, facing off Gabriel dos Santos in a three-round contest in Muay Thai.

The rest of fight card features a series of bouts in Kard Chuek, where instead of the boxing gloves the rope is used around hand and forearm, and one women’s Muay Thai matchup. The full card can be found below.

The event start time is scheduled for 6 pm local time, which in Australia converts to 10 pm AEDT. The live stream is available here on FIGHTMAG (video up top).

Stay tuned with Thai Fight Pluak Daeng results below.

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng results

Saenchai P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym def. Gabriel dos Santos by KO (knee to the body, R2)

P.T .T V.Rujirawong def. Brian Allevato by KO (right uppercut, R1)

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong def. Thiago Teixeira by KO (punch, R1)

Saiyok Pumphanmuang def. Fabio Reis by decision

Saensatharn P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym def. Ruslan Ataev by KO (right elbow, R2)

Iquezang Kor.Rungthanakeat def. Parmit Grover by KO (punch, R1)

Kongklai Annymuaythai def. Ratchasing Rongreankeela-Korat by KO (left elbow, R3)

Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom def. Mariana Bernardes by KO (R2)

Gumpun Sor.Tawanrung def. Nabil Igli by KO (knee to the body, R1)