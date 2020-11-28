Search
Muay Thai

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng full event video and results – second fight of Saenchai in one month

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng features nine bouts on Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng, Rayong Province.

Advertisements

The event is headlined by famed Saenchai, who steps inside the squared circle for the second time this month. Four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion is looking for his 58th straight victory, facing off Gabriel dos Santos in a three-round contest in Muay Thai.

The rest of fight card features a series of bouts in Kard Chuek, where instead of the boxing gloves the rope is used around hand and forearm, and one women’s Muay Thai matchup. The full card can be found below.

The event start time is scheduled for 6 pm local time, which in Australia converts to 10 pm AEDT. The live stream is available here on FIGHTMAG (video up top).

Stay tuned with Thai Fight Pluak Daeng results below.

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng results

Saenchai P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym def. Gabriel dos Santos by KO (knee to the body, R2)

P.T .T V.Rujirawong def. Brian Allevato by KO (right uppercut, R1)

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong def. Thiago Teixeira by KO (punch, R1)

Saiyok Pumphanmuang def. Fabio Reis by decision

Saensatharn P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym def. Ruslan Ataev by KO (right elbow, R2)

Iquezang Kor.Rungthanakeat def. Parmit Grover by KO (punch, R1)

Kongklai Annymuaythai def. Ratchasing Rongreankeela-Korat by KO (left elbow, R3)

Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom def. Mariana Bernardes by KO (R2)

Gumpun Sor.Tawanrung def. Nabil Igli by KO (knee to the body, R1)

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

Full card set for Thai Fight Pluak Daeng in Rayong Province – Saenchai second fight in three weeks

Muay Thai
The next edition of "Thai Fight" is held this Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng - a district in the northwestern...
Read more

Thai Fight Rayong scheduled for Nov 28 – Saenchai to look for 58th win in a row

Muay Thai
Following the show produced last weekend in Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat (results and video here), Thai Fight returns to Thailand's eastern province...
Read more

Thai Fight Korat full event video and results – Saenchai in main event

Muay Thai
Thai Fight Korat features a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts on Saturday, November 7. Famed Saenchai battles it out in the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC video: Anthony Smith puts on striking domination

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faces Devin Clark in the main event of UFC Vegas 15, taking place at UFC Apex in...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC video: Anthony Smith puts on striking domination

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faces Devin Clark in the main event of UFC Vegas 15, taking place at UFC Apex in...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng full event video and results – second fight of Saenchai in one month

Thai Fight Pluak Daeng features nine bouts on Saturday, November 28 at C.K. PLAZA in Pluak Daeng, Rayong Province. The event is headlined by famed...
Read more
Kickboxing

FraggingMonk Fight Night: Vaibhav Shetty vs Ashwin Naidu on weight – WKN International title official

FraggingMonk Fight Night is held tonight, Saturday, November 28 in Bengaluru, India. The event marks the first time in the country's history when a...
Read more
Boxing

Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr for British lightweight title set for MTK Fight Night, Feb 19

Liam Walsh will go up against Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title on an action-packed MTK Fight Night event taking place...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Egbunike wants titles after his fight with Harlem Eubank on Golden Contract card

Daniel Egbunike believes his showdown with Harlem Eubank could steal the show when they meet on Wednesday's action-packed Golden Contract event. A superb clash of...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark

November 28, 2020

MMA

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097