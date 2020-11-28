UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results – Blaydes vs Lewis off due to COVID-19, Smith vs Clark new main event, 1 fighter heavy

UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). A day before the fight show the fight card suffered a blow, when ranked No.2 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes was forced to withdraw from his main event bout against the division’s ranked No.4 contender Derrick Lewis due to a positive test result for coronavirus.

Advertisements

A new main event bout has been set, featuring former UFC 205-pound title challenger Anthony Smith up against fellow-light heavyweight Devin Clark. At the official weigh-in ceremony the fighters tipped the scales at 205 and 204.5, respectively.

With Smith vs Clark being moved up to headline the card, a new UFC Vegas 15 co-main event now features Miguel Baeza faceoff Takashi Sato at welterweight. The athletes weighed-in at 171 and 170, respectively.

While 19 fighters made the required weight limit, Norma Dumont came in heavy, showing 139.5 for her main card bout against Ashlee Evans-Smith, who was 135.5. She forfeits 30 percent of her purse to her opponent, and the fight proceeds as scheduled.

Get the current UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs Clark fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs Clark card

Main Card

Anthony Smith (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs Takashi Sato (170)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs Parker Porter (263)

Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs Norma Dumont (139.5)*

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (145)

Preliminary Card

Martin Day (135.5) vs Anderson dos Santos (135)

Gina Mazany (125.5) vs Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

umudaerji (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)

Luke Sanders (140) vs Nate Maness (139.5)

*Missed weight. Forfeits 30 percent of purse to opponent and the fight proceeds as scheduled.