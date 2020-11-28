Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results – Blaydes vs Lewis off due to COVID-19, Smith vs Clark new main event, 1 fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark

UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). A day before the fight show the fight card suffered a blow, when ranked No.2 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes was forced to withdraw from his main event bout against the division’s ranked No.4 contender Derrick Lewis due to a positive test result for coronavirus.

Advertisements

A new main event bout has been set, featuring former UFC 205-pound title challenger Anthony Smith up against fellow-light heavyweight Devin Clark. At the official weigh-in ceremony the fighters tipped the scales at 205 and 204.5, respectively.

With Smith vs Clark being moved up to headline the card, a new UFC Vegas 15 co-main event now features Miguel Baeza faceoff Takashi Sato at welterweight. The athletes weighed-in at 171 and 170, respectively.

While 19 fighters made the required weight limit, Norma Dumont came in heavy, showing 139.5 for her main card bout against Ashlee Evans-Smith, who was 135.5. She forfeits 30 percent of her purse to her opponent, and the fight proceeds as scheduled.

Get the current UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs Clark fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs Clark card

Main Card

Anthony Smith (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs Takashi Sato (170)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs Parker Porter (263)

Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs Norma Dumont (139.5)*

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (145)

Preliminary Card

Martin Day (135.5) vs Anderson dos Santos (135)

Gina Mazany (125.5) vs Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

umudaerji (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)

Luke Sanders (140) vs Nate Maness (139.5)

*Missed weight. Forfeits 30 percent of purse to opponent and the fight proceeds as scheduled.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 15 start time US, Australia – how to watch Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis, card

UFC
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia)....
Read more

Preview UFC Vegas 15 – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC
UFC Vegas 15 features No.2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes up against the division's No.4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis in a five-round matchup at UFC Apex facility...
Read more

UFC Vegas 15 fight card – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

UFC
UFC Vegas 15 takes place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). In the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more
Boxing

Jacobs vs Rosado results – full fight card

Super Middleweights Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-12, 14 KOs) meet in a twelve-round matchup on the top of Matchroom Boxing...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr for British lightweight title set for MTK Fight Night, Feb 19

Liam Walsh will go up against Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title on an action-packed MTK Fight Night event taking place...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Egbunike wants titles after his fight with Harlem Eubank on Golden Contract card

Daniel Egbunike believes his showdown with Harlem Eubank could steal the show when they meet on Wednesday's action-packed Golden Contract event. A superb clash of...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more
Boxing

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more
Boxing

Florian Marku signs multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing

London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The decorated former MMA fighter turned professional in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

November 28, 2020

MMA

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097