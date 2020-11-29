Search
UFC video: Anthony Smith puts on striking domination

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faces Devin Clark in the main event of UFC Vegas 15, taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). Ahead of the event check out this video up top, released by the promotion last September, featuring “Lionheart” securing his Top 5 finishes. This includes the first-round knockouts of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Rashad Evans, second-round TKOs over Elvis Mutapcic, and a pair of third-round stoppage wins against Andrew Sanchez and Hector Lombard.

UFC video: Anthony Smith puts on striking domination

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

