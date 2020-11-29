Fearghus Quinn looks for exciting fights – faces Scott James on Golden Contract card

Rising star Fearghus Quinn is excited about the prospect of taking on another tough challenge when he goes up against Scott James on Wednesday’s huge Golden Contract card.

Quinn (1-0) faces James (6-6-1) at at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Irish talent Quinn won his professional debut in August with a victory over former Southern Area title challenger Robbie Chapman, and he’s looking forward to testing his skills against another opponent that will be coming to win.

Quinn said: “I’m looking to be in tough fights which will test me and give me more experience. After being in with a good opponent in my debut, it’s good to have another one so I can keep building on previous fights.

“I just want to be as active as possible and keep being put in with quality boxers. I’ll be in exciting fights and people will get to see what I’m about.

“It’s class to get out on such a big card too. MTK Global are putting on big shows and I’m glad to get the opportunity to go out and showcase my skills.”

Elsewhere on the show, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Danny Dignum meets Gino Kanters, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.