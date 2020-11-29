Search
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr
L-R: Roy Jones Jr, referee Ray Corona, Mike Tyson | Pic: via ESPNRingside Twitter

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in the headliner of boxing card live on pay-per-view from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisements

54-year-old “Iron Mike” made his first appearance inside the squared circle in fifteen years. Jones Jr, 51, last fought in 2018.

Tyson was active in the beginning of the bout, while Jones was effective in clinch. In the fourth and fifth rounds “Iron Mike” seemed to a bit slow down, put then put on pressure back again. During the last two rounds Jones did well countering.

It was clear that Tyson vs Jones was a demo bout, which could be compared to a good sparring. Two boxing greats are back in the ring, facing one another with the idea to help those indeed.

There was no real judges ringside, but former boxers, remotely scoring the matchup. After eight rounds Chad Dawson had it 76-76, Christy Martin scored it 79-73 for Tyson, and Vinny Paz gave it 80-76 to Jones.

While each was confident in his supremacy, both were well content with the outcome either way. “Iron Mike” also suggested to run it back.

Tyson vs Jones headlined a charity event, also featuring Jake Paul up against Nate Robinson, and Badou Jack faceoff Blake McKernan in the real fights. The results can be found here.

When asked whether he would consider a real sanctioned bout Tyson said: “I just want to do this [charity event]. This is bigger than fighting for championships.”

“We’re humanitarians, we’re helping people. I’m into that now.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr results – full fight card

Boxing
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr headlines boxing card live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 28, which makes it Sunday, November 29 Australia date...
Read more

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in results and face-off video, 1 fight cancelled due to COVID-19

Boxing
Mike Tyson faces fellow-legend Roy Jones Jr in the sanctioned exhibition fight on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The pair throws...
Read more

Evander Holyfield says he’d fight Mike Tyson on a two-day notice: If they called me – I’d be there

Boxing
In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield tells host Brandon Marshall it should be him...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Vaibhav Shetty becomes the first fighter from India to earn WKN title – defeats Ashwin Naidu

Vaibhav Shetty makes history as the first World Kickboxing Network champion to be crowned in India. Battling it out in the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Video: Quick KO win for Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 15 – drops Malcolm Gordon in 44 seconds

Su Mudaerji secured his second win in the Octagon, when he KO'd Malcolm Gordon at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark earlier today (Sunday,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Vaibhav Shetty becomes the first fighter from India to earn WKN title – defeats Ashwin Naidu

Vaibhav Shetty makes history as the first World Kickboxing Network champion to be crowned in India. Battling it out in the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Video: Quick KO win for Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 15 – drops Malcolm Gordon in 44 seconds

Su Mudaerji secured his second win in the Octagon, when he KO'd Malcolm Gordon at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark earlier today (Sunday,...
Read more
Boxing

Fearghus Quinn looks for exciting fights – faces Scott James on Golden Contract card

Rising star Fearghus Quinn is excited about the prospect of taking on another tough challenge when he goes up against Scott James on Wednesday's...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr results – full fight card

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr headlines boxing card live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 28, which makes it Sunday, November 29 Australia date...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 28, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark

November 28, 2020

MMA

Golden Contract Final

December 02, 2020

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray

December 04, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik trilogy fight date set for January 30 – headlines GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on PPV

The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has received an official date. The pair squares off on Saturday, the 30th of...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097