Tyson vs Jones fight declared a draw after eight rounds

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr squared off in an exhibition matchup on Sunday, November 29 (AEDT). The pair threw punches in the headliner of boxing card live on pay-per-view from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

54-year-old “Iron Mike” made his first appearance inside the squared circle in fifteen years. Jones Jr, 51, last fought in 2018.

Tyson was active in the beginning of the bout, while Jones was effective in clinch. In the fourth and fifth rounds “Iron Mike” seemed to a bit slow down, put then put on pressure back again. During the last two rounds Jones did well countering.

It was clear that Tyson vs Jones was a demo bout, which could be compared to a good sparring. Two boxing greats are back in the ring, facing one another with the idea to help those indeed.

There was no real judges ringside, but former boxers, remotely scoring the matchup. After eight rounds Chad Dawson had it 76-76, Christy Martin scored it 79-73 for Tyson, and Vinny Paz gave it 80-76 to Jones.

While each was confident in his supremacy, both were well content with the outcome either way. “Iron Mike” also suggested to run it back.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. put on a show in their exhibition match ? @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/h78cG1tXD6 — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2020

Tyson vs Jones headlined a charity event, also featuring Jake Paul up against Nate Robinson, and Badou Jack faceoff Blake McKernan in the real fights. The results can be found here.

When asked whether he would consider a real sanctioned bout Tyson said: “I just want to do this [charity event]. This is bigger than fighting for championships.”

“We’re humanitarians, we’re helping people. I’m into that now.”