Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr results – start time, US, Australia, how to stream fight live

Newswire
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in faceoff | Pic: via Ariel Helwani Twitter

Tyson vs Jones

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr headlines boxing card live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 28, which makes it Sunday, November 29 Australia date and time. The pair meets in an exhibition fight, taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA.

In the co-main event YouTuber Jake Paul battles it out against NBA vet Nate Robinson. As well, former WBC super middleweight and WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion Badou Jack faces off undefeated Blake McKernan. Kicking off the action live on PPV, Jamaine Ortiz and Sulaiman Segawa contest for a vacant WBC USNBC ‘Silver’ lightweight title on the line. The full lineup can be found below.

In addition to fight action inside the boxing ring the Tyson vs Jones program will feature performance by Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana and YG. The host of the event is Mario Lopez. The Ne-Yo will perform the national anthem. Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, podcasters Al Bernstein and Jim Gray are also in attendance. The ring announcer is famed Michael Buffer, while UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be ring-side analyst.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr in the US, date and time

The fans in the US and Canada can watch Tyson vs Jones live on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 28 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV cost is $49.99 USD.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Australia date, time and live stream

The Australian fans can watch Tyson vs Jones live on Kayo and Main Event. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at 1 pm AEDT. The pay-per-view cost is $59.95 AUD.

The start time for all Australian states and territories can be found here.

Stay tuned with Tyson vs Jones results below.

Tyson vs Jones Jr card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr, 8 rounds, heavyweight, WBC front line belt

Jake Paul def. Nate Robinson by TKO (R2 at 1:35)

Badou Jack def. Blake McKernan by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Jamaine Ortiz def. Sulaiman Segawa by TKO (R7 at 2:50) – wins vacant WBC USNBC ‘Silver’ lightweight title

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission if you use those links to make a purchase.

