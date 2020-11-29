Search
UFC Vegas 15 results – Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark, full fight card, start time, how to watch

Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark
Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark weigh-in faceoff | Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark

UFC Vegas 15 features the ten-fight card taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Devin Clark.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Miguel Baeza and Takashi Sato. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark start time (US, Australia)

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs Clark main card live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 28 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card live on ESPN+, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The fight fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark live on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, November 29 at 2 pm AEDT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 11 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs Clark results below.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark

Miguel Baeza vs Takashi Sato

Josh Parisian vs Parker Porter

Spike Carlyle vs Bill Algeo

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Norma Dumont

Jonathan Pearce vs Kai Kamaka

Preliminary Card

Martin Day vs Anderson dos Santos

Gina Mazany vs Rachael Ostovich

Su Mudaerji vs Malcolm Gordon

Luke Sanders vs Nate Maness

