Video: Quick KO win for Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 15 – drops Malcolm Gordon in 44 seconds

Parviz Iskenderov
Su Mudaerji defeats Malcolm Gordon at UFC Vegas 15
Su Mudaerji defeats Malcolm Gordon by knockout in the first round at UFC Vegas 15 | Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter

44-seconds KO

Su Mudaerji secured his second win in the Octagon, when he KO’d Malcolm Gordon at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark earlier today (Sunday, November 29 AEDT). It took Chinese southpaw less than a minute to tag and wobble his Canadian opponent with a trio of straight left, and ultimately drop him to the canvas with a pair of uppercuts, and one more punch when on the floor, and that was it.

The referee called it a day at 44 seconds into the very first round. You can watch the video of finish below.

In addition to the win Su Mudaerji updated his record to 13-4, securing the second win in a row. Malcolm Gordon, on the other hand, suffered the second straight defeat in his second UFC fight, and dropped to 12-5.

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 15 former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Devin Clark. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

