Video: Quick KO win for Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 15 – drops Malcolm Gordon in 44 seconds

Su Mudaerji secured his second win in the Octagon, when he KO’d Malcolm Gordon at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark earlier today (Sunday, November 29 AEDT). It took Chinese southpaw less than a minute to tag and wobble his Canadian opponent with a trio of straight left, and ultimately drop him to the canvas with a pair of uppercuts, and one more punch when on the floor, and that was it.

Advertisements

The referee called it a day at 44 seconds into the very first round. You can watch the video of finish below.

44 seconds KO Su Mudaerji floors Malcolm Gordon at #UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/YEXeZlaU3Y — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) November 29, 2020

In addition to the win Su Mudaerji updated his record to 13-4, securing the second win in a row. Malcolm Gordon, on the other hand, suffered the second straight defeat in his second UFC fight, and dropped to 12-5.

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 15 former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith squares off against Devin Clark. The full fight results from the event can be found here.